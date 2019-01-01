In a year full of big plays, last-lap passes and buzzer-beating shots, it’s never an easy task to narrow down the year to 10 defining moments, but some stand out more than others. 2018 saw everything from the announcement that Sebring was returning to the biggest endurance racing stage in the world to high school teams continuing to dominate their districts to World Series berths in Dixie Youth Baseball and plenty more.
1 ESM wins 12 Hours of Sebring
The 66th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring went off without a hitch at Sebring International Raceway in March. Tequila Patron ESM took the checkered flag for the second time in the three years, with the Porsche GT Team winning the GTLM class and Paul Miller Racing winning in GT Daytona.
Unfortunately, ESM sold it’s equipment and race cars and shut down in December following an exhaustive sponsor search after the withdrawal of Patrón.
Anticipation is building for the 2019 race, which will feature the return of the World Endurance Championship to Sebring and the inaugural running of the 1,500 miles of Sebring.
2 Son Wins Harder Hall
There are few guarantees in life, but one may be that the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational golf tournament will bring out the worst in Florida weather. The 63rd event produced a record four-day low in temperatures in the tournament’s history, coupled with a blustery wind.
Through it all, it was Yujeong Son, a 16-year-old from Norman, Oklahoma, who was best able to solve the riddle of the elements to overcome a one-shot deficit after two rounds to win the tournament by a convincing six shots, shooting an even par 72 for a three-day total of 216.
“I stuck with my game, I did not play great either,” said Son on whether she made any major adjustments to account for the weather conditions. “But I trusted my game, it has been solid all week.”
3 Avon Park in Baseball Final Four
The Avon Park baseball team had a season to remember as the Red Devils won a district championship and kept winning all the way to the state Final Four in Sarasota. The Red Devils used timely hitting and solid pitching to have an outstanding season under veteran head coach Whit Cornell. Avon Park lost to Monsignor Pace (Miami) by a score of 4-3 in the state semifinals to finish with an impressive 26-5 record.
“I’m so proud of this team and all of our coaches,” said Cornell. “We had a great season and our key was working hard together. We never gave up during the season and we fought back against a good Monsignor Pace team. We had a good group of seniors and this entire team is made up of a bunch of fighters. We battled down to the final out and I am proud to be able to coach this team.”
4 Sebring Qualifies for Dixie Ozone World Series
The Sebring Dixie Ozone team won the state championship and earned a spot in the Dixie Ozone World Series in North Carolina. Sebring cruised through the state tournament with ease and played very well at the Ozone World Series.
“I’m proud of all the boys because we had a great summer,” said Sebring Ozone head coach Will Sebring. “We represented Sebring and the the state of Florida the best we could. We want to thank all of our sponsors and the people who donated money so we could make the trip. We had a good time and made many wonderful memories.”
5 Sebring Youth Football Wins Super Bowl
After six long years the Sebring Blue Streak Juniors made history with their first MidFlorida Football and Cheerleading Conference Super Bowl win.
The Blue Streaks blew past the Bartow Yellow Jackets by a final score of 47-19 to improve their record to an impressive 14-1.
“It has been a long time coming,” said Sebring juniors Coach Roosevelt Martin. “We want to thank God for keeping us safe and letting us play a great game. It was all part of the plan and we already knew we were the better team. They brought the best out in us. We fixed the wrinkles that we had and got the win. I am very proud we have been to the Super Bowl three times and finally got the win. The monkey is off our back now. We are so happy. All of my players stepped up. We played our best game.”
6 — Branch, Vargas Medal At State
Avon Park senior Dylan Branch and Red Devil junior Emily Vargas had remarkable seasons running cross country. Branch capped a brilliant high school career by placing at districts, winning regionals and finishing fourth at the Class 2A state finals. Vargas won districts, placed second at regionals and came in eighth at the Class 2A state finals. Both earned medals for their impressive efforts.
Branch will attend Montreat College (North Carolina) where he will run cross country. Vargas will return for her senior year with an eye on another solid finish at the state finals.
7 — Sebring Boys Tennis Qualifies For State
The Sebring boys tennis team got on a roll that didn’t stop as the Blue Streaks won district and regional titles to qualify for the state finals for the first time in school history. Sebring blanked Bartow by a score of 5-0 in the regional finals at the Thakkar Tennis center to earn the state finals berth.
“I’m proud of all the boys,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “We’ve had a great season and I feel blessed to coach these young men. A big thank you goes out to the Highlands County Tennis Association for allowing us to host the regional semifinals and finals on the clay courts that gave the team a decisive home court advantage.”
8 — Tragic Drag Racing Accident
Katarina “Kat” Moller, 24, of Sarasota, was killed in a jet dragster crash at Sebring International Raceway. The crash happened during the first of her two scheduled exhibition runs in her jet dragster.
Moller was in her fifth year driving for Larsen Motorsports. According to John Story, senior director of marketing for the raceway, Moller was a very popular driver at SIR. She had a large following and the respect of others in the industry.
“Larsen Motorsports is very popular everywhere across the country,” Story said. “The drivers put on amazing shows and are always thrilled. That’s why promoters like us hire them.”
9 — Sebring, Lake Placid Volleyball Excel
The Sebring and Lake Placid volleyball teams won their respective district championships and advanced to the state playoffs. The Blue Streaks made it to the Class 6A regional finals for the first time in school history. The Green Dragons advanced to the regional semifinals.
10 — Williams Signs With Auburn
Sebring quarterback DJ Williams signed a scholarship to play football at Auburn University on Dec. 19. Williams, who was the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Offensive Player of the Year, will enroll at Auburn in two weeks to begin his college journey.
“DJ was the best back in the county,” said Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott. “He has a great work ethic and was a team leader.”
Williams, who had offers from numerous Division I schools, will move to running back in college. The talented Williams ran for more than 1,300 yards and passed for more than 1,100 yards in helping the Blue Streaks reach the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.