Donald Trump reconfirmed his ignorance and lack of respect for world leaders when he spent less than 15 minutes at the U.N. Climate Summit.
If you care about the world that we are going to leave for future generations of our families we cannot let Donald Trump get reelected in 2020.
While every developed country in the world is taking steps to combat climate change, Donald Trump and the Republican law makers are hell bent on destroying the Earth and its population by polluting our fragile environment.
This is a partial list of Trump’s environmental policies. Taken from the National Geographic website.
1. May 2, 2019 — Offshore drilling safety rules rolled back.
2. April 9, 2019 — Trump greenlights Keystone XL pipeline.
3. March 15, 2019 — Oil and gas companies get access to Sage Grouse habitat.
4. Jan. 15, 2019 — Executive order calls for Sharp Logging increase on public lands. (other countries are planting trees)
5. Jan. 15, 2019 — EPA criminal enforcement hit 30-year low.
6. Dec. 6, 2018 — Trump Administration rolls back Obama-era coal rules.
7. Oct. 24, 2018 — First offshore oil wells approved for the arctic.
8. Oct. 11, 2018 — EPA to disband air pollution review panel.
9. Sept. 28, 2018 — Trump Administration predicts 7 degrees of global warming by 2100. (This should be a wake-up call.)
10. Sept. 18, 2018 — EPA repeals Obama-era methane rules.
11. Aug. 21, 2018 — Trump unveils plan to nullify Federal rules on coal power plants.
12. Aug. 2, 2018 — Trump announces plan to weaken Obama-era fuel economy rules.
13. July 19, 2018 — Trump officials proposed rollbacks of Endangered Species Act rules.
14. May 9, 2018 — White House cuts NASA climate monitoring program.
15. April 24, 2018 — EPA issues controversial rule on science transparency.
16. April 2, 2018 — EPA starts roll back of car emissions standards.
17. March 16, 2018 — FEMA expels climate change from strategic plan.
18. Feb. 12, 2018 — Trump proposes cuts to climate and clean energy programs.
19. Feb. 26, 2018 — Trump’s mulling major cuts to clean energy research.
20. Jan. 25, 2018 — EPA loosens regulations on toxic air pollution.
21. Jan. 15, 2018 — Most of national parks advisory board resigns in protest.
22. Jan. 10, 2018 — Climate change website censored under Trump.
23. Dec. 22, 2017 — Trump’s Interior Department declares accidental bird deaths are legal.
24. Dec. 18, 2017 — Trump drops climate change from list of National Security threats.
25. Dec. 4, 2017 — Trump unveils plans to dramatically downsize two national (parks) monuments.
26. Oct. 23, 2017 — Interior Department proposes largest-ever oil and gas lease auction.
27. Aug. 22, 2017 — Mining health study halted; climate advisory panel disbanded.
28. Aug. 15, 2017 — Trump revokes flood standards accounting for sea-level rise.
29. Aug. 10, 2017 — EPA enforcement lags under Trump.
30. Aug. 2, 2017 — EPA drops delay of Obama-era ozone standards.
31. June 13, 2017 — NOAA cancels rules to protect whales from fishing nets.
32. June 12, 2017 — Interior suggests shrinking the size of Bears Ears National Monument Park.
33. June 1, 2017 — U.S. pulls out of Paris Climate Agreement.
34. May 23, 2017 — Trump budget proposes deep cuts for the environment.
35. May 5, 2017 — EPA dismisses science advisors.
36. April 28, 2017 — EPA scrubs climate change website.
37. April 28, 2017 — Order aims to expand offshore drilling.
38. April 7, 2017 — Climate change staffers reassigned.
39. March 28, 2017 — Climate actions undone.
40. March 13, 2017 — Science and environmental budget threatened.
41. Feb. 16, 2017 — Streams reopened to mining waste.
42. Oct. 9, 2017 — Trump EPA poised to scrap clean power plan.
43. Oct. 12, 2018 — President Trump signs bill to clean up ocean plastics. (This is the only significant positive environmental item that I found on the National Geographic list).
My notes: The offshore drilling safety rules that were rolled back were put into place to prevent another huge oil spill like the Deepwater Horizon spill.
Trump approved the use of a bee-killing pesticide. (Everyone knows that bees are crucial for the pollination of all plants especially crops).
Trump removed the restriction on high-energy usage, polluting incandescent lighting because, as he said, that energy-efficient lighting makes him look orange. He should be more concerned about the things he says that make him look stupid.
Joe Roberson is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
