Just days before Christmas, my dad had shoulder surgery at Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg. We had planned for the event, so we were prepared. We spent the first night in a hotel; the second night Mom and I spent the night at the Fisher House.
For those of you who don’t know about the Fisher House, it’s much like the Ronald McDonald Houses that are close to children hospitals where families can stay at no cost so they are close to their children.
There are more than 79 of these comfort houses around the country that are built near VA hospitals for military and veteran families to stay at no charge while their loved one is in the hospital. Getting a room in one isn’t real easy. In fact, the house manager explained to us at check in that the room would immediately go to the next person on the list upon us checking out.
When my dad had his heart valve replaced nearly five years ago, we stayed at a hotel since his Fisher House was full. It was OK; we would have done that again this time had we needed to.
The concept of having a place where military and veteran families could stay was first born in 1986 as a Navy officer’s wife watched a sailor, his wife and two children leave a plane at a veteran medical center. She wondered where the young family would stay. Over the next couple of years, a group of military wives embraced the idea but it wasn’t until 1990 when a man by the name of Zachary Fisher decided to take his personal support to military families facing medical concerns to the next level.
The woman’s husband, the Chief Naval Officer at the time, shared her dream with Fisher, and the rest of the story has become history. A history that tens of thousands of families have been grateful for.
Fisher, a builder with an architect, built the first house in 1991. Each one has a common living area, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Up to three family members can stay in a secured room. There are no “curfews;” guests can come and go through the night as necessary, but only registered guests. Hours are restricted for other visitors, for the safety of all.
There was plenty of food there for people to enjoy. Food with a room number or name on it was off limits as it belonged to a particular person.
Conversations among the guests were light and friendly. We talked to one gentleman who was a builder himself. Another woman was doing what she called Swedish needlework, similar to crochet. Everyone was friendly and shared concern about the loved ones represented there.
We were lucky in that my dad was released the day after his surgery. The weather while we were there was horrible. The Skyway was closed on the day he was discharged and with that in mind, it being a Friday and the Friday before Christmas, the traffic getting out of St. Petersburg was horrific. It took us close to four hours to get back to Highlands County, but we made it safely and before Dad’s pain medication wore off too much.
He goes back Wednesday for a follow up and then again later in the month for his initial physical therapy session. I haven’t figure out what or how just yet, but I plan on making a trip back to the Fisher House with something as a way to say thanks for their generosity. Donations of food and money are always appreciated and help in making sure those family members don’t have that to worry about too.
Interested in learning more about the Fisher House Foundation, check them out at www.fisherhouse.org.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact her via email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.