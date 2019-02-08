Our law enforcement in Highlands County needs us. They won't complain, they won't reach out, because they are too busy looking out for our community.
In spite of their strength and courage, they have been tested over the last couple of years. First, Hurricane Irma in 2017. Then the senseless murder of Deputy William Gentry. The nightmare at Sun Trust Bank and the death of Sergeant Max Van D’Huynslager.
You can see the pain written on their faces. Sheriff Paul Blackman must have the weight of the world on his shoulders. You could hear the agony in the voice of Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund as he was interviewed after the Sun Trust tragedy.
You can ask the men and women behind these badges if they are OK and they will shrug and tell you they are fine. They are not. Behind those badges are human beings.
Being front and center to tragedy and sorrow day after day takes a huge toll. They are not immune. That is why we need to tell them we are with them. All day, everyday.
If you see a police officer or deputy in public, thank them. More importantly, say a prayer for them everyday. More than anything, pray that at the end of each day, they go home to their families safe and whole.
We owe them that and more.
Dana B. Orr
Avon Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.