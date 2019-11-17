According to the Florida Division of Elections, 75% of the registered voters in our state cast ballots in the General Election. That is 3 of 4 registered voters in our state making the effort to go out and vote their conscience. In a world of highly opinionated voters, that number felt low. That is until recently getting informed of the 18% voter turnout in Avon Park.
At 18% that total is slightly less than 1 of 5 voters turning out for a local election. You could make the argument that a local election is more personal to a community than a general election would be. However, that argument does not seem to hold water with the recent Avon Park election.
Aside from Avon Park residents being pretty vocal concerning the issues that pop up from time to time, they can be pretty tough on their elected officials as well. In any event, one would think that a small town America location would drive more than 1 in 5 to the polls.
Is it a lack of interest for Avon Park this time or is it that folks were pretty sure that the eventual winners would win no matter how many voters came out? Either way, this thinking is dangerous for democracy. The one action where we can go and take a peaceful stand for or against anything without having to debate has to mean more to more people here in our local elections … doesn’t it? There is a danger in lack of interest in local government, if the population isn’t paying attention and figuring out what each candidate is like and then voting, well then at some point the wrong people are going to win elections. Now this happens at times when 3 of 4 vote as well, it’s just the way it goes. Assuming a candidate will win is equally dangerous because it could possibly sway an election. Only 17 votes separated a council seat; who knows what another 100 votes would have done to the outcome there.
I am not saying one candidate or the other should have won; they both did in a fair count. My intention is to remind the folks of the republic it’s a privilege to vote and we should do so at every opportunity.
Now jump back a minute to 75% voted in the General Election, which means three times the number of people who voted for a local election voted in the General. Does this mean we place a higher priority on the nationals, like governor and president, than we do to our local elections? Truth be known, local elections have more effect on your day to day than the big ones. What comes with the big one is a sweeping change and you deal with it and move on? Locally, citizens see the results of change with much more frequency.
In the end, the polls opened and patriotic folks went to the polls and cast ballots. People were elected and celebrated the success of strategy and experience to win the office.
The eagle took flight after the polls closed, shook its head back and forth as it flew to a flag pole. There she perched for a brief moment and said to the flag in a strong voice, “More will come next election.”
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher of D-R Media and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun. He can be contacted via email at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com.
Low voter turnout has long been a problem, especially among Democrats. My take is, if you don't vote, you don't have a right to gripe. If you're not happy with elected public servants, make the effort to do your part and VOTE! There's no excuse not to.
