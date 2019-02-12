The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County is celebrating 25 years of providing prevention programs and early intervention services to at-risk children and families in need. The Foundation’s motto, “our children our future” highlights the driving vision to enable all children in Highlands County to reach their greatest potential and become responsible adult members of a global society.
Over the years, through strong community partnerships and incredible support, the Champion for Children Foundation has grown to now reach over 4,000 children every year. Assisting families facing numerous challenges and traumas including child abuse or neglect, domestic violence, homelessness, serious injuries and diagnoses, the Foundation works diligently to protect Highlands County children and strengthen local families.
The Ila & Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund specifically encourages and financially assists families who are facing serious illnesses or injuries. Whether the child or caregiver is the one with medical challenges and battles, the Champion for Children Foundation is able to walk the healing journey with families and help with financial needs including gas, housing, food, and more. This fund is named for both sweet Kinsley who shared her spunk with the world for five strong years in spite of heart defects, and her mother, Ila, who joined her daughter in Heaven 12 years later ultimately overcoming her battle with cancer.
Ila’s sister, Alice Lyon, established an ongoing fundraiser to support the Ila & Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund. Ila said she would “Do Something Fancy” to let Alice know she is around, such as the wind blowing sweet melodies and chimes. Numerous colors and styles of wind chimes are available for purchase, including a pink heart wind chime just in time for Valentine’s Day. Order a peaceful chime today by emailing windchimes4ila@gmail.com.
The Cox family journeyed multiple years of medical appointments and procedures, which is why Kinsley’s father and Foundation Board Member Mark Cox is extremely “thankful for the thousands of children, most with tragic circumstances, that have been served through the Champion for Children Foundation.” When asked what he believes is most important for our youth to learn and understand about love, Cox, who met his wife Becky on a blind date set up by a friend, shares, “Trust, patience, forgiveness, and compassion have to be at the core. Our model for love is how Christ loves us!”
Further initiatives of the Champion for Children Foundation address vision and hearing needs of young students, water safety, and music and art enrichment. The Champion for Children Circle Theatre located in downtown Sebring is the #bestvenueintown, offering an elegant venue for private event rentals, family-friendly entertainment, prevention classes, and the Family Resource Center.
A Tree of Love stands strong above the historic Circle Theatre balcony, beautifully painted with flowing branches and deep red hearts. This tree offers the community a featured location to honor and highlight marriages, anniversaries, and special memories, leaving a lasting legacy for all to see and celebrate together. The Tree of Love was painted by Sebring High School graduates Shaelyn Macool and Kati Roberts Pippin, and includes personalized touches such as a “carving” of the initials of Champion for Children Foundation Founder Kevin Roberts and his wife, Debbe, in the trunk of the tree. This summer, the couple will celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary. With limited hearts available, reserve yours now and share your celebration of love. Donations support the elegant Circle Theatre, “Where prevention programs meet positive community entertainment.”
The Champion for Children Foundation is blessed to have a committed board of directors who are passionate about serving and protecting the children within our community. During this Valentine’s season and anniversary year, several board members were asked to share their advice on love and marriage:
Laketra Hills met her husband Willie at a high school basketball game, and the two have now been married for 17 years. Hills explains “loving someone is hard because you only want the happy moments. There are times tough love is necessary to maintain stability. During the tough love moments, you are still loved.”
Pete Zeegers has been married to Leslie, his wife of 31 years, and says the one word that best defines love is respect.
Nicholas Schommer and his wife Dawn will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary this May. Schommer believes selflessness, patience, respect, admiration, and emotional support make for a lasting marriage.
Nancy H. Hensley and her husband George are about to celebrate 60 years of marriage this summer, with their relationship firmly built on the founding principal, “Each for the other, both for God.”
Wherever you are in your journey of establishing and leaving a lasting legacy of love within your family and our community, celebrate those dearest to your heart and find ways to share such love with generations to come.
Help establish a legacy of love for our community’s children, all donations are tax-deductible.
Carissa Marine is CEO for Champion for Children Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.