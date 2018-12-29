It’s almost the end of the year, which means I treat you all to a column where I look back over 2018 and reflect on what high (and low) points occurred that I can fit into 600 words.
The most important thing that happened is obviously the birth of my first grandchild, Lavinia Joanne Ware (you may think something more important happened this year. You would be wrong). Lavinia is a sweet girl who captured my heart before she was born. Watching her grow over these months has been a treat. I’m so grateful to her parents who try to make sure we’re a part of her life.
But, yes, I have to admit that there were other things that happened in 2018. So, instead of continuing to tell you about my wonderful granddaughter I will touch on a few of those.
Weatherwise, Highlands County managed to avoid a repeat of 2017, when Irma wreaked havoc upon us. The Florida panhandle wasn’t so lucky. Hurricane Michael slammed into those in the panhandle with devastating force. Here’s hoping they recover quickly.
Donald Trump remained president, something not everyone is happy about. As I type this, a fierce disagreement about a border wall has partially shut down the government, which has put people out of work during the holiday season. Neither Trump nor the Democrats appear likely to budge and break the deadlock, which means that 2019 will be an interesting year. Throw in that the Democrats have retaken the House of Representatives and I think we’re all resigned to more political drama.
The #metoo movement was a thing, as women told tales of harassment and abuse and men were brought down by their bad behavior. The movement played a role in Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings to become a Supreme Court Justice when a woman accused him of sexual assault. The accusation lacked evidence to back it up, and Kavanaugh succeeded in joining the court, but even now people are divided on what the truth is.
“Divided” would be a good word for 2018. Politics has always been somewhat divisive, but this year more than ever lines were drawn and friendships and family relationships were sundered simply because people didn’t agree on something. There was a time we could agree to disagree and remain friends even if we didn’t share political views. More and more that is no longer true.
Sadly, there were more mass shootings in 2018. Everyone agrees it’s a problem, but no one can agree on a solution. See above about being divided to understand why we can’t seem to come up with a way to cut down on these tragedies.
Immigration remained a big issue in 2018. Earlier this year, Trump enacted an existing policy to separate children at the Mexican border from their parents trying to gain entry into the United States. After a huge outcry the policy was rescinded, but there is still huge fallout from it. Opinions on our immigration mess range from calling for open borders to shutting the border down altogether. Hopefully we’ll do something positive about this next year, though I’m not holding my breath.
In notable deaths, the lovely Barbara Bush passed away in April, and her husband President George H. W. Bush followed her months later. Stan Lee, superhero creator of Marvel, went to that big comic book shop in the sky. William Goldman, who gave us the iconic “The Princess Bride,” passed away, leaving many fans gasping “Inconcievable!” Other notable deaths include Billy Graham, Penny Marshall, and John McCain.
As for me, I celebrated 20 years of “Laura’s Look” and got some writing done. Hoping for a more productive 2019 and looking forward to the journey. Thanks for coming with me.
