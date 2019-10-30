He had the biggest grin on his face. J was having great fun helping fellow club kids make “new friends.” The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County’s Sebring site director, Arzinia Jacobs, believes she’s never seen a child so happy. But it wasn’t always this way for J.
In the summer of 2018, when J first started coming to the summer program at the Boys & Girls Club location at 111 M.L.K. Jr Blvd., he had much difficulty controlling his anger, cooperating with staff, and was not interested in making friends with the other children, often isolating himself from activities happening at the club. Mrs. Jacobs quickly realized that J was going to need some extra attention. Daily, Mrs. Jacobs and her staff spent one-on-one time with J, engaging him in conversation, and simply “loving on him,” as Mrs. Jacobs calls it.
Seeing that J was sometimes easily overwhelmed, she encouraged him to give himself some space when his behavior began to show signs of being at his limit. Mrs. Jacobs and her staff worked with J most afternoons to teach him coping skills, such as deep breathing exercises. Soon J would be seen taking some time to calm himself, sitting in a chair away from distractions, and practicing his deep breathing exercises with his eyes closed — what J called “meditating”.
J continued attending the club when the 2018-19 school year started. Mrs. Jacobs and her staff continued to see improvement in his behavior. She recalls that by midway through the school year, J was able to go an entire week without an incident.
One of J’s favorite things to do was make “friends.” Mrs. Jacobs shared, “He would gather anything he could get his hands on to create his ‘friends.’ Dried grass, sticks, rubber bands, leftover sporks and straws from lunch, bits of paper … anything. His pockets would be full of the ‘friends’ he had created.” Hardly a day would go by that J wasn’t creating his “friends.”
Other children began to be interested in what J was doing. Seeing an opportunity, Mrs. Jacobs asked J to take charge of the crafts table the next Friday, and teach his peers how to make “new friends.” J agreed to do it. Mrs. Jacobs helped J plan what he would need, and made sure that everything was ready for him that Friday. As she described it, there was nothing more precious than seeing J making (real) friends with the other children, as they worked together to create their “new friends.”
It is one of the memories Mrs. Jacobs and her staff will hold dear forever.
Fast forward to current day. J still comes to the club every day after school to get help with his homework, as well as participate in all the learning labs the club offers. He has become a “helper” to the club staff. He, now, confidently reads aloud. J regularly finds ways to share his creativity with others, whether it is through a science project involving wiring lights inside clay for a really awesome effect, or making colorful posters about a story he has read. J still creates his “friends” every day, usually with pipe cleaners the club staff provide him as a reward for his good behavior.
“J is one of the many success stories we have at the club,” Mrs. Jacobs proudly states. “We consider ourselves very fortunate to be a part of helping these children go on to have great futures. At the Boys & Girls Club (of Highlands County), we are happy to say that ‘Great Futures Start Here’.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer afterschool programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school. The club has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, please visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact us by calling 863-451-5401.
Note to the reader: If you would like to check in on J once in a while to see how he is succeeding and what new things he is creating, please visit our Facebook page: Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County (@BGCHC). If you would like to tour the Sebring site, please contact Arzinia Jacobs at 863-451-5757.
