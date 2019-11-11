By CARRIE SEIDMAN
Sarasota Herald-Tribune
SARASOTA — On Aug. 2, less than a month after his 51st birthday, Gerald Giannillo, checked in at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for surgery to repair an aneurysm and leaking heart valve caused by a hereditary condition.
Eighteen days later, at Tampa General Hospital, where he had been transferred by helicopter four days after the delicate surgery, he was removed from life support.
Sarasota Memorial officials say he was at a high risk for an aortic tear, which would likely have brought life-threatening bleeding. They say surgeons repaired his aneurysm and preserved his heart valve, but despite their best efforts to restore full function to his heart, one section of his left ventricle did not respond to further treatment.
After consulting with cardiac surgeons at Columbia University Medical Center and transplant surgeons in Tampa, Giannillo was transferred to Tampa General, Sarasota Memorial says. He died on Aug. 20 without ever having regained consciousness or stabilized sufficiently to be placed on a heart transplant list.
For Giannillo’s family and Tracey, his girlfriend of 24 years (who asked that her last name not be disclosed,) haunting questions remain about what went wrong.
As hope for placing her son on the transplant list expired, Shirley Giannillo, acting on the advice of a relative, contacted a lawyer. The family wanted to explore the possibility of initiating an independent investigation into the circumstances of Giannillo’s care and death. But even before she’d finished explaining her situation, the attorney cut her off.
Because of a little-known exemption in Florida’s Wrongful Death Act, neither she nor the next of kin of anyone who was over the age of 25, unmarried and without minor children, was entitled to file a medical malpractice suit.
“Florida law is not on your side,” she was told. “You have no legal recourse.’”
The ‘free kill’ exemption
Florida’s Wrongful Death Act — Section 768.21(8) Florida Statute — is the state’s legal blueprint for redressing a death caused by negligence. It provides guidelines for who can bring a medical facility or a health care provider to court in the event of a suspected wrongful death, and by what measure they can be compensated.
But an exemption within the law prevents the remaining next of kin of any adult child (in Florida, anyone age 25 or older) who has no spouse or minor children, or the adult children of a parent who has no spouse, from recovering damages for pain and suffering after a wrongful death in a medical setting.
The provision is known in the vernacular by a term that many in the health care and insurance industries find offensive: The Florida “Free Kill” law. Since the exemption means there is no threat of monetary punishment for lax or incompetent treatment in these cases, a dead patient represents no financial liability, whereas a severely harmed patient who survives could mean significant liability exposure. Thus the label “free kill.”
Florida is the only state in the nation with such an exclusion.
Attracting physicians
The Wrongful Death statute evolved from medical malpractice tort reforms of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, prior to which there were limitations on who could bring any kind of negligence lawsuit for damages.
In 1990, the Legislature altered a statute to add the ability of adult children and parents of an adult child to bring wrongful death lawsuits in non-medical negligence cases — a right they had not previously enjoyed. But while that meant they could file suit if, for example, their loved one was hit by a drunk driver while crossing the street, the statute specifically excluded medical malpractice lawsuits.
Florida legislators felt that by protecting medical providers from a plethora of malpractice suits and escalating liability insurance rates, it would encourage more physicians to practice in the state and lower the cost of health care by reducing malpractice premiums.
Opponents argue that neither of those benefits have accrued and that the exemption has done, in fact, more harm than good. Instead of attracting the best doctors, they say, Florida has lured physicians who’ve experienced malpractice suits elsewhere or had their licenses stripped in other states.
