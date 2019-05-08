I first met Randy Johnson when he and a group of friends pulled up at the old Avon Park Sun office in a big panel van. The fact that Randy was in a wheelchair didn’t faze me any, it was the friends that came out of the van that caught my eye. I remember thinking to myself that he was one lucky person to have so many good friends.
They stopped at the office to share information about a new program they were starting called Teen Challenge. They would be operating it from the old walk-in movie theater, right down the road.
That was in the early 1980’s. Just a few short years before we met, Randy was with some friends at Lake Isis swimming. He told me the story of how he was a bit of a rebel at that time and, like so many teens do, gave little thought to the things we know are not good for us. He dived into the water from the beach and broke his neck and severed his spinal cord. He was 21 and would never walk again.
He was not one to get discouraged. Instead, his ministry took on a life of its own.
Not only did he operate Teen Challenge, but after a period of time in Haines City, Randy and his wife moved to Zolfo Springs where they built Reality Ranch, a ranch ministry. Not only did the venue provide a place for cowboys and cowgirls of all ages to come on the weekend for rodeo fun, but it also became a summer youth camp. Campers and chaperones could bunk in the old milk barn that had been converted into a bunk house. They could experience hands-on ranch life, including cleaning out the horse stalls and leisurely horseback rides.
My family would go over in the early days and actually helped build the rodeo arena. While the men worked, I could be found in the barn with the horses. Years later and after my divorce, I was often looking for lessons to teach my children while still having fun. Randy and his wife gave us permission to come over and set up camp in their pasture. He let us ride the horses and the kids learned the hard work of cleaning tack and keeping the stalls clean.
It was a great weekend get away and the look on the girls’ faces was priceless when they realized there were cows around the tent the morning after our good sleep. My daughter still talks about it.
The ranch was also a place where we would go for some good singing and some heart-piercing preaching. Randy could find the right people to deliver the message, whether it was through song or through a sermon. His own testimony was one I could listen to over and over.
He told all who would listen that you didn’t have to be a cowboy to attend Cowboy Church.
Randy never hesitated to ask his prayer warriors to pray for a friend or a family member when the time came. That included himself.
As late as the end of April, he was inviting friends to come out to Cowboy Church and working to promote an event by the All Florida Junior Rodeo Association. Within days, the Reality Ranch Ministries Facebook page announced that Randy had a heart attack. Jesse, his son, kept Randy’s followers updated on his condition. Sadly, Randy died Friday, leaving a tremendous number of people stunned at the loss.
He was loved by his parents, his siblings and his two children he chose for his own through adoption, but there is a large number of cowboys and cowgirls who are also in mourning while still finding a reason to celebrate the life of a very special friend to us all.
