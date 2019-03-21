Because I am behind in reading my newspapers (am busy catching up on my books), I just noticed Millie Anderson’s letter in the 2/27/19 issue about encouraging children to read and/or reading to them.

I am a retired children’s librarian from the Cleveland Public Library. The favorite part of my job was telling stories and reading stories to the 3- to 5-year-olds in my eight preschool story hours per week. To see the wonder in their eyes was worth more than my salary. There was special intimacy with those children.

Social media has its place but reading will always be number one. Read, read, read to help a child succeed. Books are friends that never argue with you, betray you and are the best bargain for your money.

Mary Ann Tricsko Sotero

Lake Placid

