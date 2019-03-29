DAYTONA BEACH – When did you fall in love with IMSA racing?
Did you fall in love with sports car racing recently, or do you go back a little ways? Are you a first-generation fan, or was your love of the sport passed down from a parent or grandparent?
Regardless of when your affection for the sport began, you owe it to yourself to someday get to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance near Jacksonville, Florida if you ever have the means. The Concours is traditionally held every March on the weekend before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
And that’s by design. The Concours – held at The Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island – is the perfect kick-off to a week of racing that culminates a couple of hundred miles down the road in Sebring.
“We like it to be kind of a show that leads up to Sebring,” said Bill Warner, the founder and chairman of the Amelia Island Concours. “My first Sebring was 1960 and it’s always had a special place for me in the history of racing.”
Think of the Concours as a real, live racing history book. Along with memorable – and in many cases, extremely rare – passenger cars, the Concours always features a variety of different race cars. IMSA race cars from various eras – as well as sports cars from eras that preceded IMSA – are always part of the program. So are the heroes who drove them.
“They put together the right people,” said IMSA Senior Director of Race Operations, Mark Raffauf. “Guys like Derek Bell, Brian Redman, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx this year, Rob Dyson, they’re part of the show.”
The special cars are displayed on what is called the “show field.” The rest of the year, the field is a fairway on the Golf Club of Amelia Island.
There’s also a featured guest at each year’s Concours. Belgian driver Ickx, a six-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, was it this year and there were a number of his cars on display on the field. Last year’s featured guest was past Formula 1, IndyCar and Indy 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi.
“We come up with themes,” Warner explained. “One, the honoree cars, of course, like the cars of Jacky Ickx this year.”
The Concours is kind of like the automotive equivalent of the Westminster Dog Show. Cars are displayed, engines are fired, and they’re judged with awards like “Best in Show,” “Best in Class,” “Best Sound on the Field,” or this year’s “Most Historically Significant IMSA Car,” which went to Rob Dyson’s No. 16 Porsche 962 that won at Lime Rock Park with driver Drake Olson back in 1985.
There’s a lot of conversation and “bench racing” going on at the Concours also. Raffauf and Bell both were part of a seminar in one of the Ritz-Carlton’s ballrooms on the Porsche 962. Raffauf also participated in a seminar hosted by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham and included other luminaries like NASCAR crew chief Andy Petree and Jim Busby who participated in both IMSA and drag racing entitled “Racing Around The Rules.”
“They talked about how they bent the rules or raced around the rules and that was really interesting,” Warner said. “Ray Evernham brought his three tape measures, one that measured short, one that measured long and one that measured accurately.
“We had the nitrous oxide bottles from the Whittington brothers Porsche 935. We had a bunch of pieces. Mark Raffauf was on the panel too, now that the statute of limitations is off of it. They just talked about how they bent the rules to win.”
Warner estimates that the Concours draws more than 20,000 attendees over the weekend. It kicks off with a free show for the public called “Cars and Coffee at the Concours.”
“That’s open to locals who bring their cars out,” Warner said. “We get some great cars. We had cars come all the way from California and Texas just for that. It’s a non-judged display for the public to come out and see what it’s like.”
