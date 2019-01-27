Senseless is how local law enforcement officials have described the horrific events of Wednesday at SunTrust bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South. The word senseless is small comfort to the five families who lost a loved one to a mass murderer.
We understand the desire of many in our community to call the fallen — heroes. Perhaps using the word hero is some way to salvage a bit of good from this tragedy.
Let’s not lose focus. These five women who lost their lives Wednesday were victims. Four of them went to work that morning, just as they had many mornings prior; the fifth simply ran in to take care of some business.
They all had plans for later that day. One had just gotten married January 3rd. One had just celebrated her wedding anniversary. One was celebrating a loved one’s birthday. One was the mother of three children and step-mother of four, all ranging in age from 11-29. One of the women in her 30s was the mother of three children and step-mother of seven.
Every single one of the women was looking forward to the end of the day so they could go home to their families – several of which included young children.
Instead, at the end of the day, their families sat together in a hotel room hoping and praying that they would get good news. As the hours dragged on, their hopes diminished. Their fears were confirmed. A single armed man took the lives of five beautiful women of our community – a man who was also a resident of this community.
Surely these five women were heroes to their children and their families, but the senseless violence on Wednesday was not heroic. Their lives were taken from them by a man carrying a 9 mm handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.
The shooter was a coward and these five women were victims of his lunacy.
Stories of how special these women were and how much they were loved and admired are being shared across this nation. Their dedication to their families, friends, church and work is a tribute to the character of these women. We see the smiles in the photos and the thought that their lives were taken without reservation breaks a nation’s heart.
One woman was a children’s Sunday school teacher and a principal singer in her church’s praise band. One woman was an animal lover and enjoyed making jewelry. One woman was the sister-in-law of a local police officer. She was planning a trip to her native Mexico with a friend. One has been described as having a heart bigger than her world.
Yes, these women are special – to their customers, their co-workers, their friends, and especially to their families. Because of Wednesday’s senseless violence, more of Highlands County and the world are learning just how special they were.
Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the families, their friends and the community as this tragedy still haunts us.
How will you now be a hero and step forward to support these senseless victims’ families and our community in this tragic time?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.