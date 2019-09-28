By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — When Dawn Campbell heard who else had been chosen as a finalist for the 2019 Champion for Children, she was humbled.
When she heard she won the award, Campbell was moved to thank her family for their sacrifice over the years as her organization, Bridging Hope Ministries, provided parenting support for adoptive and foster families.
She and her husband of 30 years, Keith, have three children of their own and have, over the years, adopted nine other children, all but one with special needs. Dawn Campbell used to teach children with special needs at Lake Placid Elementary School.
While introducing her to the audience at Thursday night’s 20th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala, Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine said Campbell and her husband once went to meet a couple at a shopping mall to give advice on caring for a Down syndrome child.
When they arrived, the couple handed them a 10-pound, 2-year-old girl and walked away.
The Campbells named her Anna Renae, meaning “grace reborn,” and nursed her back to health.
They also traveled to China to help a child who needed surgery.
“Her love for kids is infectious,” Marine said, adding that with any request of Campbell to help a child, “it’s a yes until God closes the door or says no.”
Marine said those who know Campbell are “convinced she won’t rest until every unwanted child has a home.”
For herself, Campbell quoted “I’m Just a Nobody,” originally performed by The Williams Brothers and popularized by Casting Crowns and Matthew West: “I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody about somebody who can save anybody.”
Also among the finalists were:
• Timothy Brinling for his work as a child protective investigator and as head of the Boys & Girls Club in Sebring.
• Patricia Ellis LeFiles for her work raising 11 children and working as a licensed emergency shelter provider, a foster parent, softball coach, teen parent counselor, domestic violence safe house provider and health aide tech at Sebring Middle School.
• Elisabeth Prendergast for 20 years working and volunteering for children in various capacities, including as a second-grade teacher at Cracker Trail Elementary School, helping children find their voice, and through the Mustang Leadership Team and creative school fundraising projects.
• Steve VanDam has founded “Soup Up the Arts,” which has raised $200,000 in nine years to help the community’s most vulnerable families, and has worked to give students opportunities to become leaders.
Among the others honored was retired U.S. Army Capt. Frank Lybarger, who received the 2019 Hometown Hero Award. He just turned 100, but counts his service in Europe during World War II as one of his accomplishments, along with 72 years of happy marriage.
Lybarger took part in the liberation of France and of Europe, was one of a group of U.S. soldiers who shot their way out of being captured by a German patrol, and he survived a sniper shot to the chest in Italy and shrapnel to his right knee, earning him two Order of the Purple Heart medals.
At the Gala Thursday, he led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Kevin Roberts, Foundation board chair, received the 2019 Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award. He started the Foundation 25 years ago with the idea of improving lives of children by helping support their families, and has advocated for children over the last 30 years.
Music in the evening was provided on harp by Vicknell Berrios and Isabel Guerra, with dancing by}Gigi Guerra; by The 3 Strings trio, and by an ensemble of choral singers from many area schools, performing “A Million Dreams,” originally performed by Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Beckman and Michelle Williams for the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”
Jill Jernigan sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Also, Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation, announced that the site of the former Sebring branch, recently razed, will serve as “a place of reflection” for now, with future plans for it to be something other than a memorial, with input from the Champion for Children Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.