It can be easy to impress your guests without overdoing it in the kitchen by putting to use recipes that require little time to prep. After all, those precious moments with loved ones are meant for reflection and conversation, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for lesser dishes.
Appetizers like Beet Carpaccio Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts provide aesthetic appeal and taste to tide appetites. As one of the key ingredients, Filippo Berio Classic Balsamic Glaze adds tanginess and artistic flair for flavorful small bites.
Go above and beyond with a main course that’s prepped in 10 minutes and ready in less than two hours like this Rosemary and Raspberry Balsamic Roasted Leg of Lamb, which can be the center of attention as guests dig in for a delightful meal.
Find more recipes that can take your gathering to the next level at filippoberio.com.
Rosemary and Raspberry Balsamic Roasted Leg of Lamb
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Servings: 8
Roasted Leg of Lamb:
3 tablespoons Filippo Berio Olive Oil
2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Raspberry Balsamic Glaze
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
4 teaspoons grainy mustard
1 bone-in leg of lamb (about 6 pounds)
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 onions, quartered
1 cup water
Gravy:
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 cup dry red wine
4 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Raspberry Balsamic Glaze
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
To make Roasted Leg of Lamb: Heat oven to 400 F. In bowl, whisk olive oil, raspberry balsamic glaze, rosemary and mustard; set aside.
Make small incisions in lamb and insert garlic slices. Rub olive oil mixture over lamb. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Transfer to roasting pan fitted with rack. Add onions; pour water into bottom of pan.
Roast 80-90 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 F for medium-rare, adding water to pan as needed to avoid scorching and onions drying out.
Transfer lamb to carving board and tent with foil.
To make Gravy: Place roasting pan on stovetop over medium-high heat; stir in flour. Whisk in wine; boil 1-2 minutes, or until reduced by half. Whisk in chicken stock and raspberry balsamic glaze. Add rosemary; bring to boil and simmer 8-10 minutes, or until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with lamb.
Beet Carpaccio Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts
Prep time: 10 min
Servings: 4
1 1/2 pounds roasted beets
2 cups microgreens
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Classic Balsamic Glaze
1/4 teaspoon flaked sea salt
1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper
Heat oven to 400 F.
Using chef’s knife or mandoline, thinly slice beets; arrange on platter.
Arrange microgreens over beets; scatter with goat cheese. Sprinkle hazelnuts over top and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
