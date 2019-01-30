More than five years in the making, southern Sarasota County’s newest waterfront park officially opened in a public ceremony last week.
Senator Bob Johnson’s Landing is a small, beautiful park at the edge of the long, spectacular Myakka River, officially designated by the state as a “Wild and Scenic River.” We expect the new access will open Myakka to a new large new cohort of visitors – picnickers, fishermen and women, kayakers and canoists.
Visibility and easy access is key. It’s a beautiful spot.
Bob Johnson’s Landing is off U.S. 41 across from the landmark Myakka River Oyster Bar. The River Road intersection is not far away up U.S. 41. Just down the road is the North Port city line; West Villages-North Port is nearby in the other direction.
It’s hard to miss the spot as you drive over a bridge across the Myakka. Just look to the northwest at the river’s edge.
The park is 7 acres of a wooded peninsula. It was purchased a decade ago through Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Parkland Acquisition Fund, which is associated with the voter-approved Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program. The purchase price was $2.4 million.
Well worth it.
Millions more were invested in improvements, including a proper parking lot and ADA-compliant trails. The gate access off U.S. 41 was steep, difficult and dangerous; it needed to be re-engineered and re-graded for safety.
Other improvements include picnic tables, shelters and a restroom. There is a floating dock and an ADA-compliant kayak launch.
Bob Johnson Park fronts a shallow tidal body of water with marsh and mangrove swamp habitat in one section. The site is full of tall shade trees. Most important, though, is the 350 feet of frontage that brings visitors to the edge of an environmental wonder.
The location is natural Florida beautiful. Non-motorized boats, kayaks and canoes will be able to launch and travel downriver, under U.S. 41 and past the Oyster Bar for miles. Or they will be able to travel up the winding river, past thickets of mangroves and to the boat launch at the county-owned, contractor-operated Snook Haven restaurant. Then stop by for a beer, barbecue sandwich and live music before returning to the kayak for the paddle back. While in the area, visitors may also take in the county-owned Deer Prairie Creek Preserve.
In all, there are roughly 77,000 acres in public ownership along the Myakka’s total 34 miles in Sarasota County.
For a number of reasons, it has taken a long time to get to this point: This was in the hoped-for and planning stages a decade before the purchase. The project won’t be fully completed until later this spring.
But it’s open now. We expect to see great use.
In addition, this should bring recognition of the value of environmental land preservation and the creation of public parks. This is a special spot that belongs to the public. The opening gives everyone – resident and visitor alike – the opportunity to explore spectacular, natural beauty. For free.
Not only is this a legacy preservation project, but it should encourage environmental tourism locally. A gem that should be enjoyed.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
