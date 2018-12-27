Roasting pork requires a watchful eye. If roasted just a few minutes too long, pork can quickly dry out. But in his book Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More (Chronicle Foods), author, teacher and food industry consultant Andrew Schloss notes that immersing pork loin in an oil bath protects it from drying out, resulting in a juicy, delicious meal. Those who want to try this method can whip up Schloss’s recipe for Slow-Fried Pork Loin in Mustard Oil.
Slow-Fried Pork Loin in Mustard Oil
Makes 6 servings
1 pork loin, about 3 lbs., trimmed of fat and silver skin
1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups canola oil
1 cup brown mustard seed
Rub the pork with the salt and pepper. Set on a rack on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours.
Preheat the oven to 175 F.
Combine the oil and mustard seed in a Dutch oven and place over medium heat until the oil reaches 350 F on a deep-frying thermometer. A wooden chopstick or the end of a wooden spoon inserted into the oil will emit bubbles when the oil is at the right temperature.
While the oil is heating, remove the pork from the refrigerator. Pat dry. When the oil is up to temperature, turn off the heat. Using tongs, carefully submerge the meat in the hot oil. Cover the pot, transfer to the oven and cook until the pork is 150 F, about 2 hours.
Lift the pork from the oil onto a baking sheet to catch any oil drips. Carve the pork across the grain on the diagonal into thin slices. Drizzle with some of the mustard-scented oil and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.