I had originally planned to write about ways to snack at the movies without feeling guilty, but that was before I went and did the opposite.
I, like so many others, went to the AMC at Lakeshore Mall Friday night to watch “Avengers: Endgame” with my two sons. Overall, it was a great experience and we all had a great time. But what nagged at me was my choice of snack food for the movie.
I let the boys select their own items for the night. My oldest went with nachos and a soda, while my youngest son selected popcorn and a bottle of water. I examined the menu, looking for something that wasn’t fried or loaded with carbs, but alas found nothing that fit those parameters.
Instead, I settled on one of their four cheese flat bread pizzas. What bothered me was the carbs that I knew were in that pizza. But by the time we sat down and got ready for the movie to start, I became more alright with it.
Yes, I had consumed nearly 100 grams of carbs by that point in the day. An amount I’ve been trying to stay well below each day. That meant that these extra carbs would take more work to shed and I would eat extra veggies the next day to compensate.
But I had decided that having a flat bread pizza with my boys on our night out to the movies was fine. The three hadn’t had a night out like that in I don’t know how long, and I would just make sure that I was back to my better choices the rest of the weekend.
Well, anyone who saw my social media post from the theater just before the movie started saw the pizza box in my lap. This is where having so many others holding you accountable comes in.
Once we arrived back home, the boys decided to talk to their mom about how it went and what they had to eat while we were there. But I didn’t have to say anything because my wife and daughter had both seen my post while we were out. This led to them asking me what I was doing having pizza and they thought that was not on my list of acceptable foods.
It’s not like they were yelling at me or upset with me, they were just messing with me. But at the same time, they knew what my eating regimen is and what I have on a regular basis, so they were letting me know in their way that they were watching, and they were trying to help. Which is much appreciated.
It certainly made me realize the next day that I can’t slip back into old habits. Not that I was planning to or anything, but I find that this has to always be on my mind. Old habits are habits for a reason. They can be all too easy to slip back into, even without you realizing it.
The one meal was fine but now I had to get back to normal. Back to what works for me. After all, I lost another two pounds last week and I’m not about to gain them back.
And for the record, the pizza was burnt and way overcooked. So, I regretted it for more than one reason.
