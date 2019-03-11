To be more concerned with the needs and wishes of others than with one’s own, is the definition and noble act of selflessness. Within our county of now over 100,000 people, that leaves quite a few others with whom you can share your time and concern. Yet the true potential lies within each individual. The potential impact you can have on one person can spread to having an effect on thousands.
The Apostle Paul encourages us to place the well-being of others above our own. He challenges spouses to love each other, and parents to raise their children with patience and understanding so they may grow in maturity and respect (Colossians 3:18-24).
Outside of your immediate family, who are you currently showing love and care for? A friend, neighbor, co-worker? How about community leaders and service providers?
Author and founder of Mawi Learning, Mawi Asgedom, believes in order to truly impact students and youth, we must reach and support our parents and educators. Mawi speaks from his personal experiences, and shares lessons learned from being a young Ethiopian refugee who didn’t speak English to graduating from Harvard University. He has established a meaningful and applicable leadership program focused on uplifting and challenging youth to see their true value and potential.
Every individual has eternal value and incredible potential. Will you help encourage one person today to see theirs?
How will you demonstrate the noble act of selflessness? This generation of teens needs your mentoring. Do you care? Our next generation of parents needs your example. Will you get involved? Our next generation of leaders needs your investment. Can you give?
As a result of extensive research and surveying, ACommunityThatCares.org determined the majority of Highlands County parents believe improving the well-being of children is important for strong communities. So let’s each take the next step in strengthening a self-less community. Demonstrate love and caring, and nobly invest in the next generation — our children, our future.
Carissa Marines serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of providing prevention programs and early intervention services to local at-risk families and children in need. Help strengthen and support our caring community, all donations are tax-deductible. The Foundation is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. The office number is 863-382-2905 or visit www.ChampionforChildren.org for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.