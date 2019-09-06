Let me count the ways that our normal week has gone. We've had a Category 5 hurricane; at least three shootings, Texas, Alabama, Chicago, with at least 14 dead and 51 wounded; a president playing golf and Bernie Sanders wanting to eliminate $1.5 trillion in medical expenses to patients along with his dropping all student loan debt, which is also $1.5 trillion. Both parties at a crossroads about gun control, and Trump not knowing where Alabama is, while discussing Dorian as it destroyed most of the Bahamas.
As far as The Weather Channel's reporting on Dorian, they do a good job, but why do the reporters have to stand in rain and wind when anybody with any sense would come in out of the rain. We have cameras now that can show us the outside conditions.
The Democrats are gearing up now for their next debate, and I'm sure we will hear more about all the free stuff we're going to get if that bunch of Socialists are elected.
In short, it has been a normal week with twitters, insults, vacillation on gun control, and more threats of impeachment, all the time showing us great pictures of a destructive hurricane coming across the Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully Sebring was spared any damage to speak of; we had our Hurricane Irma, that was enough.
Hal Graves
Sebring
