When it came to volleyball in the Heartland, two players stood out above the others.
Sebring sophomore setter Jordan Sinness and Lake Placid senior outside hitter Raeley Matthews had incredible seasons and led the Blue Streaks and Green Dragons to the state playoffs.
Sinness, who set the table for the Sebring hitters with her pinpoint sets, had a team-high 507 assists, 52 aces, 96.7 percent serving, 82 kills, 29 blocks and 176 digs. She helped the Blue Streaks win the district title and reach the Class 6A regional finals for the first time in school history.
“Jordan is one of the most selfless players I have ever coached,” said her mother and Sebring volleyball coach Venessa Sinness. “We were the team that we were because Jordan distributed the ball to all of her hitters — 5 players had over 100 kills on the team this season. She was able to keep other teams on their toes defensively because they couldn’t key on just one hitter. Even taller teams couldn’t block our smaller hitters because of Jordan’s ability to run a quick tempo offense and give the ball to the hitters that had no block. Her work ethic both on and off the court is what makes her the athlete she is.”
Matthews was a force at the net and anywhere on the floor in helping Lake Placid win a district title and qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs.
She had 438 kills with a .342 hitting percentage, led the team in aces with 101 and had 272 digs. She led Class 5A in aces and was in the top three in the state for kills and hitting percentage. She was selected to the FACA All State Team and played in the FACA All Star Classic. She has signed to continue her volleyball career at Florida Southern College.
“Raeley was our go-to outside hitter this season,” said Lake Placid volleyball coach Charlotte Bauder. “She had a presence on the court and was a dominant force for us. I’m very proud of her and look forward to watching her play in college.”
For their abilities and accomplishments, Sinness and Matthews were selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Co-Volleyball Players of the Year.
“It means so much to win this award,” said Sinness. “We had a great season and I really enjoyed being able to play with a great group of girls.”
For Matthews, winning the award was a fitting end to an outstanding high school career before she heads to play for Florida Southern.
“I’m honored to win this award,” said Matthews. “All the hours in the gym paid off. It was great playing for coach Bauder because she was really involved with her players. I’m looking forward to playing volleyball in college.”
The Team
Brianna Nobles, senior, Avon Park — Nobles had 74 kills, 38 blocks, 212 digs and 34 aces for the Red Devils. “Brianna is a dual enrolled student and involved in other affiliations outside of volleyball,” said Avon Park volleyball coach Jamie Wirries. “She has been accepted into Liberty University after high school. She was a captain and had a great positive attitude along with great leadership on and off the court.”
Johneisha Rowe, senior, Sebring — Rowe was a middle hitter and had 153 kills, a team-high 34 blocks, 40 digs and 6 assists to help the Blue Streaks reach the Class 6A regional finals. “Johneisha is the true definition of an athlete,” said Coach Sinness. “Her speed and agility made it easy for Jordan to set her at a quick tempo, making her lethal! She was fun to watch and we will surely miss her next year.”
Jenna Capuano, junior, Lake Placid — Capuano was the setter for the district champion Green Dragons. “Jenna has an amazing attitude and has been working hard on her setting technique,” said coach Bauder. “I have no doubt she will be one of the best in the county next season as well.”
Julia Crull, senior, Avon Park — Crull had 7 assists, 235 Digs and 15 aces to help the Red Devils enjoy a successful season.
Jade Sinness, senior, Sebring — Sinness was a force at the net with a team-high 212 kills, 36 aces, 15 blocks, 197 digs and 59 assists for the Blue Streaks. “Jade is a four-year varsity starter and we will miss her volleyball IQ on the court next year,” said coach Sinness. “Both in the front row and back row, Jade was always one step ahead of everyone else. She made the game look easy because she played the game smarter not harder!
Stefani Barajas, junior, Lake Placid — Barajas was a solid athlete and an excellent setter for the Dragons. “Stef is another great setter,” Bauder said. “She is one of those players that really knows the game well and studies it all the time. She is another player that it is going to be hard to fill her shoes in the next couple of years.”
Kate Bonini, senior, Avon Park — Bonini had 20 kills, 4 blocks, 87 digs, 16 aces and 221 assists for the Red Devils.
Emily Bible, senior, Sebring — Bible played libero and had 41 aces, a team-high 343 digs and 69 assists for the Blue Streaks. “Emily was a four-year varsity starter,” coach Sinness said. “Emily will be missed in the back row next year. Her endless energy and crazy personality helped build our team cohesion.”
Lyn’d Lewis, senior, Lake Placid — Lewis was a force at middle hitter for the Green Dragons. “Lyn’d was a force to be reckoned with on the net,” said Bauder. “She lead the team in blocks with 25 and was second on the team with kills. Her presence will definitely be missed on the court next year. Her hard work has payed off as she plans to sign a scholarship to play at South Florida State College in the fall.”
Savannah Durrance, junior, Avon Park — Durrance had 54 kills, 53 assists, 3 blocks, 141 digs and 13 aces for the Red Devils.
Ashley Bible — freshman, Sebring — Bible played left-side hitter and had 40 aces, 194 kills, 10 blocks, 123 digs and 11 assists to help the Blue Streaks win another district title. “Also known as “Baby Bible”, Ashley came in this year as a freshman with a ton of club experience and showed no fear to earn herself a starting position,” said coach Sinness. “As one of our hitters, she took on a huge roll and did it with ease. It will be exciting to have her for three more years and watch her grow.”
Melina Oxer, senior, Lake Placid — Oxer was a key to the Green Dragons success at the net with 14 blocks and numerous kills. “Melina played a crucial role in shutting down some big outside hitters during some of our toughest matches,” said Bauder. “Her leadership and presence on the court will be hard to replace in the coming years.”
Haleigh Franza, junior, Avon Park — Franza had 80 kills, 45 blocks, 11 digs and 20 aces for the Red Devils.
Yesenia Rameriz, junior, Lake Placid — Ramirez played libero and had a team-high with 292 digs. “Yesi is a hard worker who is always looking to improve her game,” Bauder said. “She was always laying it all out on the line for every ball. I look forward to being able to watch her grow in the next season.”
Honorable Mention
Allie Cannady, sophomore, Sebring — Cannady played middle hitter and had 26 aces, 100 kills, 28 blocks and 41 digs for the Blue Streaks.
Valeria Vega, junior, Lake Placid — Vega was a solid defender for the Dragons. “Valerie played a crucial part of our team and her hard work and dedication never go unnoticed,” Bauder said. “She is another player who will lay it all out on the line to dig a ball. I look forward to being able to watch her excel through this next season.”
Courtney Webb, sophomore, Sebring — Webb played outside hitter and had 142 kills, 5 blocks and 54 digs for the Blue Streaks.
Sariah Barajas, senior, Lake Placid — Barajas played middle hitter and had a solid season. “When you look at Sariah, you don’t see her as being a big middle or dominant presence on the frontline with her small stature, however, this girl has an incredible vertical leap and could keep up with some of the best middles in the game,” Bauder said. “She is a really great athlete and will definitely be missed on the court next season.”
Rhiannon Sutherlin, junior, Lake Placid — Sutherlin played outside hitter and has great potential for the Dragons. “Rhiannon is an up and coming outside hitter that has some big shoes to fill,” Bauder said. “I think she’s ready for the task. She is a great all around player and I just love her attitude and willingness to always give to her team. I look forward to watching her grow this next season.”
Denni Sanders, junior, Lake Placid — Sanders played outside hitter and will play a more prominent role next season. “Denni is also going to play a crucial role for us next season,” Bauder said. “She will need to continue to grow as an outside hitter and be consistent about putting the ball away next year so that we can be successful. With her work ethic and her heart, we can expect big things from her next season as well.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to the state playoffs, Lake Placid’s Charlotte Bauder and Sebring’s Venessa Sinness have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Volleyball Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.