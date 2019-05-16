SEBRING — The eighth annual Parade of Athletes Banquet was a rousing success on Tuesday night at the Alan Jay Center.
The event, which is put on by Sebring Firemen Inc., and the Highlands News-Sun, celebrated the many athletic and academic accomplishments of the student-athletes of Highlands County.
The evening began with a delicious chicken dinner prepared by David Travers and the Sebring Firemen. After dinner, the hundreds of student-athletes who were selected to an All-Highlands team, were honored on stage and the athlete of the year in each sport received a plaque.
The Highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of the Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop was co-master of ceremonies and Sebring Firemen Inc. President J.C. Shoop was on hand to present some of the awards.
More than $4,000 was given out to the student-athletes for academic and athletic success.
The All-Highlands Male Athlete of the Year was Sebring senior Jordan Rose who received a plaque and a $500 scholarship toward college. Rose was the Defensive Football Player of the Year and the Boys Weightlifter of the Year.
Rose signed a football scholarship with Ferris State University in Michigan.
“Jordan worked hard in the classroom and on the field to make this happen,” said Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott.
The All-Highlands Female Athlete of the Year was Sebring senior Emily Bible who received a plaque and a $500 scholarship as well. Bible was the All-Highlands Girls Weightlifter of the Year. She was also a member of the highly successful Blue Streak volleyball and softball teams.
Three Academic Athlete Awards were given out. Each of these came with a $500 scholarship. The recipient from Avon Park was Briana Nobles with a 4.58 GPA. Lake Placid’s Jameson Wall had a 4.44 GPA. Sebring’s Jade Siness had a 4.44.
Three Spirit Awards for a senior cheerleader from each school were also given out. Each of these awards came with a $250 scholarship. Avon Park’s Amiah Anderson, Lake Placid’s Natalie Matute and Sebring’s Madyson Lee were honored.
Other awards given out include: Lake Placid’s Anna Sapp for Girls Swimmer of the Year. Green Dragon Peyton Ming for Boys Swimmer of the Year. Avon Park’s Emily Vargas was the Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and the Girls Track Athlete of the Year. Red Devil senior Dylan Branch was the Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and was the Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Branch signed a track and cross country scholarship with Montreat College in North Carolina.
Sebring’s Lane Revell was Boys Golfer of the Year, while Lake Placid’s Ashley Engle was Girls Golfer of the Year. Sebring’s DJ Williams was the Offensive Football Player of the Year.
Williams signed a football scholarship with Auburn University and did well in the Tigers spring football game.
Sebring’s Jordan Sinness and Lake Placid’s Raeley Matthews were Co-Volleyball Players of the Year. Lake Placid’s Claire Phypers was the Flag Football Player of the Year and the Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Sebring’s Eric Brown was the Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Blue streak Phoebe Lackey was Girls Soccer Player of the Year, while Avon Park’s Dylan Ramos was Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Avon Park’s Javier Arango was Wrestler of the Year. Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre was Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Sebring’s Gavin Szoka and Trace Lackey were Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year.
Sebring’s Jade Sinness and Maci Barnhart were Co-Softball Players of the Year. Avon Park’s Trent Lewis and Cory Leech were Co-Baseball Players of the Year.
The Team of the Year Award went to the Sebring boys tennis team which won district and regional titles and qualified for the Class 3A State Tennis Championships.
“The student athletes that we recognized will be among our nation’s future leaders,” said Highlands News-Sun Executive Editor Romona Washington. “I can’t think of a better way to honor their accomplishments thus far and celebrate what the future holds in store for so many of them. It’s a privilege to be able to join the Sebring Firemen and the numerous sponsors in doing just that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.