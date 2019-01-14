LAKE PLACID — At 11 a.m. on Saturday, American Legion Post 25 on Highway 27 in Lake Placid was filled with car buffs. They came to view and admire over 80 vintage automobiles and trucks including a 1939 Pontiac Coup, a 1947 Ford Super, a 1925 Harvey Hooker race car, a 1929 Model A and Corvettes of all colors and years.
The show was sponsored by the Lake Country Cruisers of Highlands County. The club began 19 years ago by Ross Longo, Edee King and Mary Carol Plott, affectionately known as “The Queen of Corvettes.” Plott currently owns 1967, 1971, 1981 and 2001 models.
King is the proud owner of 1966, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2011 and a 2016 Corvettes.
“I always loved Corvettes for their style and speed,” she said.
Ninety-one-year-old co-founder Longo said, “We had a meeting years ago and I said, ‘We can do this.’”
Since, they have sponsored a show once a month for 19 years, plus hold an additional show every Tuesday night since 1992. They have met at Lake Placid’s Tower, Beef O’ Brady’s, Dunkin Donuts, KFC, the local bowling alley and now at The American Legion Hall.
Club member John Meyerhoff, who owns one of only three special model Corvettes said, “We have started a great relationship with the Legion as they offer us their lot and they benefit from serving our owners and guests a great lunch.”
Legion Commander Robert Moore commented that the club will do a show now every second Saturday of the month.
Other sponsors are Bob Seeker Automotive, Auto Zone of Sebring, Advanced Auto of Lake Placid and the Lake Placid Car Wash, all who provided raffle items awarded throughout the show from 11 a.m. to 2. p.m. At each show the club awards a “Cruiser of The Month” trophy voted on by the attending classic owners.
George Hammon brought his 1954 Chevy. He’s owned his classic for six years. His asking price is $35,000, but the past owners have put over $60,000 into refurbishing it. When asked why he bought it, he humorously commented, “I had too darn much money!”
Meyerhoff showed his 1996 Corvette. It is very rare as only three exactly like his still exist.
John Rozema proudly displayed his 1968 Chevelle. “I did 100 percent of the work in my garage. That included painting, body work, interior and drive train.”
Gary and Peggy Pixley have shown their 1939 Pontiac Coup in Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, Montana and Wyoming. It’s worth $40,000.
Retired police officer Bob Wuytack splits his week on the road driving his 1947 Ford Super and then his Harley motorcycle.
The most unique vehicle was a 1925 Harry Hooker Sprint car. Bill Beck is the owner. It’s claimed to be the fastest Model T Ford powered Sprint Car on the West Coast. It has a hand formed aluminum body.
The funniest truck was Jim Kinnan’s Model A decked out with whiskey bottles and crazy metal formed animals. He purchased it four years ago and had fun turning it into a Kat Rod.
Finally Buddy Hodgkin displayed his 2008 Corvette Indy Pace Car. He found it on the internet. It is a replica. Five-hundred were made with 266 being convertibles. The value of his is $30,000.
If you missed the show Saturday, upcoming car shows are Jan. 27 in Adeline Shores, Feb. 16 in Frostproof, March 3 in Bartow and the third Saturday of the month at Five Guys Burgers.
