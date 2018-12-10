One weekend while messing around on the computer, I came across a couple of pages on Facebook that feature old houses for sale. As intrigued as I am with yesteryear, I decided to explore a little and check out some of the houses featured.
I became hooked. Those pages are now some of my favorite places to check out when I do get on Facebook for any length of time, just like some of the pages of places that sell vintage furniture and other items.
As I’ve said before, I grew up in a farmhouse that once belonged to my grandparents. When they became too frail to maintain the 80 acres and the two-story house with a full attic on what could have easily been a third floor and a full basement, they moved into town and we moved to the farm. For me, it was like heaven … plenty of room to ride go-karts and motorcycles, a barn big enough for several horses and a hayloft where I could sit for hours writing and daydreaming.
Everytime I go home to Illinois, I drive by the old house, wishing for a chance to walk through and reminisce of my yesteryears.
When I first found this page that featured old houses on Facebook, the very first house I clicked on reminded me so much of that farmhouse where I grew up. There was a walkway between the living and dining rooms with glassed-in bookcases built in on each side. They were exactly like the ones in our old house.
I got so excited I showed it to my daughter, who of course has never seen the old farmhouse. I explained to her that in the dining room on one wall was a built-in buffet, again with shelves enclosed with glass doors on each side. A huge mirror hung over the buffet. It was absolutely beautiful.
Across the room on another wall was a large picture window with a window seat built under the windows. I can’t tell you how many freezing cold days I would sit there and watch it snow outside.
So, I became even more interested in some of the houses featured on this page and decided to look. I mean, how else would I ever get to take a peek into houses scattered all over the nation. That first house that caught my attention was in Indiana.
I also fell in love with a four-bedroom, four-bathroom lodge in Arkansas. What was so unique about this place was that aside from the front entrance, there was nothing else of the house to see from the outside. The place was built in a cavern and had all of the features of a cavern, including an indoor waterfall and a spring underground. Although it was a beautiful place to “visit,” I’m not sure how it would be to live there. I would imagine it’s pretty damp inside, not to mention dark, and I would think a person could become a little claustrophobic after a while.
There was also a 20-bedroom castle in Scotland. For someone who has never been outside of the U.S., can you tell me another way that I could take a peek inside a castle and explore the different rooms? I will admit, however, I was disappointed. Some of the rooms needed a lot of work and I felt like I only got to see a small portion of the castle’s interior. Perhaps there was a reason. After all, the place is on the market and the purpose of the post was to draw potential buyers, not chase them away.
The most recent house to give me great intrigue is one in West Virginia. It is move-in ready with beautiful wood floors, a staircase that is breathtaking, a large kitchen, intricately plastered walls and ceilings, and woodwork throughout that is beautiful.
My favorite room is a sitting room with a wall full of bookshelves and a fireplace right in the center. On another wall is a set of double pocket doors, and opposite that wall is an exit to the outside. The house sits on more than 4 acres so there would plenty of room to roam when you were tired of being inside.
All of this kind of reminds me of something my mother had when I was younger. She had a dream book where she had cut pictures out and glued them onto notebook paper. I don’t remember everything she had in her dream book, but it was her way of finding something she liked in a magazine or a catalog and putting it in a book as reminder or an idea that she might follow up on sometime.
It wasn’t very big, maybe 15 pages or so, but I loved looking at it, seeing a piece of her dream for one day. Did that day ever arrive? Not if that day was according to those pictures, but days, just like dreams, take on different shapes as we get older and life takes hold.
I’m OK with that, just as I’m sure my mother was OK with that. But it never hurts to daydream just a little, regardless of what your age. In fact, perhaps after I get home from church today (Sunday), I’ll see if I can get lost in thought in some other houses that I find. It may be the perfect thing for what’s supposed to be a rainy day.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com
