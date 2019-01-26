I have lost confidence in President Trump being an effective negotiator. President Trump is often disrespectful to other politicians calling them nasty names. This sometimes includes politicians of his own party and especially people who have worked for him and he fired. At best I feel President Trump is a poor negotiator.
At first, President Trump promised Mexico would pay for the wall but he was unable to negotiate a deal getting Mexico to pay for the wall. Now President Trump is trying to negotiate a deal with the U.S. Government getting them to pay for the wall.
In his business life before being our President, Donald Trump sometimes got into trouble he could not get out of costing himself, his investors, and his sub contractors much money.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
