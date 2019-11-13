The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County had been known as “A Positive Place for Kids” for almost two decades. Recently, that tagline was updated to “Great Futures Start Here.” Both describe very well the vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Our vision “is to provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.” Our programs reflect this vision by providing curriculum in the three major areas: academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles.
Helping our communities’ youth to become productive, caring, responsible citizens does not happen without consistent, well-organized programs. Three such programs are SMART Moves, Healthy Habits, and Power Hour.
SMART Moves is a prevention and education program, for ages 6-15, addressing problems such as drug and alcohol use, and premature sexual activity. All materials are age-appropriate, and parents are provided program details. Three groups of youth 6- to 9-year-olds, 10- to 12-year-olds, and teens go through this course separately.
The Healthy Habits program emphasizes good nutrition, regular physical activity and improved overall well-being. This program also serves youth 6-15 years of age, within age-appropriate groups.
In the third program, Power Hour: Making Minutes Count, staff use learning strategies and activities to create engaging homework help and tutoring, which encourage youth to become self-directed learners.
To illustrate the difference the programs make, Arzinia Jacobs, site director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County’s Sebring location, shared a story of a boy, 11 years old, who was a “peer pleaser.” Almost every day, staff was having to report him for mischievous behavior, such as trying to make his peers laugh by being disruptive during learning activities.
This youth’s error in judgment was because he was trying to get approval from his peers. It reached a point in which policy dictated that he be suspended for three days. Upon his return, Mrs. Jacobs met with him to help him to start fresh. “Your choices are your own,” she told him.
Mrs. Jacobs and her staff used the SMART Moves curriculum to teach him to understand the differences between good and bad behavior, and that he had the power to choose his behavior. This youth set his mind to making better decisions about his behavior.
Mrs. Jacobs and her staff continued to occasionally meet with the youth to support him in his effort to make good choices. After two weeks of seeing him make conscious choices to act responsibly, Mrs. Jacobs sent home to his parents a positive report detailing his improvements, and praising him for consistently taking responsibility for his behavior.
Now, this young man has become a leader at the club, and serves as a role model to other children.
“It’s not just a job,” Mrs. Jacobs states. “It’s an opportunity to make a difference in the world.”
Mrs. Jacobs is proud of the work her club staff does with the children of Sebring. “We meet each child where they are, with no judgment. We work with them as individuals, helping them see the good in themselves, and understand that they can choose their behavior. They can choose who they want to be. They can choose to be a positive, productive leader in their communities.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our Mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer Afterschool Programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as Summer Programs filled opportunities to have fun while learning. The Club has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact our main office by calling 863-451-5401.
To learn more about how our programs are making a difference, please visit our Facebook page: Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County (@BGCHC), or if you would like to tour the Sebring site, contact Arzinia Jacobs at 863-451-5757.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.