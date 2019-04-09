Sebring junior Eric Brown was a force in the paint for the Blue Streaks this season. The athletic and agile Brown averaged 16.8 points and 11 rebounds a game to help Sebring enjoy a successful campaign.
“Eric is a very smart and explosive player,” said Sebring head coach Princeton Harris. “He was one of our go-to guys in the post and became only the third junior to score 1,000 points. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Brown, for the second consecutive year, has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s an honor to win this award,” said Brown. “I’ve worked very hard on my game and it means even more to be selected for the second year in a row. I’m very competitive, I want to be the best and I want to help my team be successful.”
The Team
Malcolm Dewberry, sophomore, Avon Park — Dewberry averaged 15.2 points and four assists per game to help the Red Devils qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs. “Malcolm was the best player on the floor for most of the games we played this year for either team,” said Avon Park head coach Marty O’Hora. “He has next level speed, quickness and court awareness. He is a one-man press breaker and is virtually unguardable in transition unless he is doubled or triple teamed. He will need to learn to change his speeds a little better when coming off screens without the ball, and his academics need to improve if he wants to be a Division I player. I have all the confidence in the world that he will accomplish that by his senior year.”
Izayiah Patterson, junior, Lake Placid — Patterson was the Green Dragons 2019 MVP and Best Offensive Player. “Izayiah did most of the ball handling for us this season and averaged 11 points a game,” said Lake Placid head coach Dan Coomes. “He shot 55 percent, is very dependable and does not miss anything. He is very coachable and a pleasant person to deal with. He is a model student with a 3.4 GPA.”
Norris Taylor, senior, Sebring — Taylor was a four-year varsity player and averaged 15.5 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Blue Streaks. “Norris is a great athlete and became the second player to score more than 1,000 career points at Sebring,” coach Harris said.
Rickey Lovette, sophomore, Avon Park — Lovette averaged 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Red Devils. “Rickey along with Malcolm were probably the most talented 10th graders I have coached since taking over the program eight years ago,” O’Hora said. “Rickey has a very high ceiling on where he can end up as a player. As a sophomore he led us in points and rebounds. He is one of the quickest leapers I have coached and was great around the basket with his touch. Rickey was also one of our best jump shooters, but still has plenty of room to improve his perimeter game. I believe before he graduates that he along with Malcolm will be the best players this area has seen for quite some time. He will need to get in the weight room a lot this summer and work on his academics as well.”
Alvin Tumblin, sophomore, Sebring — Tumblin averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Blue Streaks. “Alvin is one of the most explosive young men I’ve coached and has only been playing basketball for three years,” said Harris. “Bright things are going to happen for him in the future because colleges are already looking at him.”
Honorable Mention
Dylan Page, sophomore, Avon Park — Page played at the guard position for the Red Devils.
Jacob Pasley, sophomore, Sebring — Pasley made a positive impact during the season for the Blue Streaks. “Jacob was brought up to the varsity mid-season and worked his way into the starting lineup,” Harris said. “I look forward to coaching him for two more years.”
Matt Prelaz, senior, Lake Placid — Prelaz was a consistent performer for the Green Dragons. “Matt was one of the hardest workers on the team,” coach Coomes said.
Kyron Martel, sophomore, Avon Park — Martel played solid minutes at guard for the Red Devils.
Ryan Brown, sophomore, Sebring — Brown was a strong defender for the Blue Streaks. “Ryan’s defensive skills caused him to earn a starting spot in the middle of the season,” said Harris.
Tevin Jackson, senior, Lake Placid — Jackson was strong in the paint for the Green Dragons. “Tevin was a workhorse on the inside for us and averaged 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 points a game,” said coach Coomes.
Leroy Small, senior, Avon Park — Small had a positive impact when he was on the floor at forward for the Red Devils.
Gio Garcia, junior, Sebring — Garcia was a serious threat from behind the 3-point arc for the Blue Streaks. Gio was a great shooter for us,” coach Harris said. “I look forward to another great season from him in his senior year.”
Kyle Abraham, sophomore, Lake Placid — Abraham showed great improvement during the season for the Green Dragons. “Kyle came on at the end of the year and started playing really well,” coach Coomes said. “He averaged double figures at the end of the season.”
Aidan Pierce, junior, Avon Park — Pierce played valuable minutes at center for the Red Devils.
Shamar Hawthorne, sophomore, Sebring — Hawthorne was another threat from outside for the Blue Streaks. “Shamar is a sharp shooter with great handles,” said Harris.
Erskine Toliver, junior, Lake Placid — Toliver was a tough defender for the Green Dragons. “Erskine was very good defensively,” Coomes said. “He is quick and fast, averaged 3.1 steals a game and was voted best defensive player.”
Travis Hill, senior, Avon Park — Hill was a solid player at the forward position for the Red Devils.
Tajh Williams, senior, Lake Placid — Williams is a versatile athlete who improved as the season progressed for the Green Dragons. “Tajh is a good defensive player,” Coomes said. “He came on at the end of the season and has a good outside shot.”
Will Taylor, junior, Lake Placid — Taylor was a force inside for the Green Dragons. “Will was strong in the paint,” said Coomes. “He developed better footwork and was a big plus.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding his team to district runner-up and qualifying for the Class 5A state playoffs, Avon Park’s Marty O’Hora has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
