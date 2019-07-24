Germany elected a certain politician to be the nation’s new chancellor in 1932. This man immediately morphed his office into a dictatorship. For various reasons, the country’s economy improved, dramatically leading to full employment and an end to inflation.

However, there was a steep price to pay for this transformation. The citizens tolerated and turned a blind eye to great injustices and outright criminal activity by the government. As we all know, this led to dreadful consequences. Let’s hope that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Larry Power

Sebring

