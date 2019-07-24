Germany elected a certain politician to be the nation’s new chancellor in 1932. This man immediately morphed his office into a dictatorship. For various reasons, the country’s economy improved, dramatically leading to full employment and an end to inflation.
However, there was a steep price to pay for this transformation. The citizens tolerated and turned a blind eye to great injustices and outright criminal activity by the government. As we all know, this led to dreadful consequences. Let’s hope that history doesn’t repeat itself.
Larry Power
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.