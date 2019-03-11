Sebring High School sophomore Dhruv Manik was extremely busy working on his school project on March 2. He wasn’t in his room hunched over books or at the library researching. Instead, he was at the Sun n Lake Racquet Club running a charity pickleball tournament he called “Dink Into Spring.”
When presented with the challenge to do a CAS (Creativity, Action, Service) project for his International Baccalaureate program at Sebring H.S., Manik took his love of pickleball and melded it with the need to complete a project which interacts with the community. 29 mixed doubles teams, with players ranging in age from 7 to 81, competed. The Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County will benefit when the profits and equipment are donated following the tourney.
Players were grouped into three divisions, each playing a double elimination format. Play started at 8:00 a.m. and ran through until 3:00. Manik had snacks available when players arrived and served lunch. A plentiful supply of orange slices was on hand throughout the day and volunteers took bottles of cold water to the players as they labored under the hot sun.
A division had 10 teams competing. At the end of the day, Mary & Rene Smit of Lake Placid ended up as winners with Susan Price from Highlands Ridge and Bob Kollmeyer of
Sun n Lake the runners up. The consolation round winners were Sue and Gary Schinderle from Highlands Ridge.
The B division had 12 teams battling for supremacy. In top spot was the team of Karen Carlson from Tanglewood partnered with David Smith of Sun n Lake. Deb Knecht and Chinmay Bhandare of Sun n Lake took second place. Finishing third was the tournament director’s mother, Shilpa Manik and her partner David Linderman from Harder Hall.
The most interesting group was C which had the youngest player, Rishik Yellu, 8, playing with 12 year old Akilah Challa. This division also featured the oldest player in the tournament, 81 year old Ray Smith. Another very interesting feature of this bracket was the gold medal play that saw Janet Koncz of Sun n Lake and her partner, Mickey Byrd of Lake Haven Estates, competing against Carey and Ray Smith of Sun n Lake.
These four finalists all play tennis with the Highlands County Tennis Association but had never played pickleball until a week ago. They came out to support Manik, a fellow tennis buff, who has been playing at the Thakkar Tennis Center since he was 5.
Koncz and Byrd had not lost a game when they met up with the Smith duo to play a best 2 out of 3 round. Each team won a game played to 11 points and in the rubber game, the Smiths came out on top, much to Ray Smith’s dismay as the heat was definitely getting to him. Each team had now lost one match, forcing a final game to 15 to determine the winner.
Once it was over, it was the Smith’s coming out victorious with Koncz and Byrd the runners up. Julie Oblon, one of the many Sun n Lake pickleball players who volunteered at the tournament, was referee for these final matches. As neither team was experienced in pickleball, Oblon had to call faults repeatedly in a game between friends that was certainly very competitive but also a lot of fun.
During the day, Earl and Barbara Maslin stopped by to see how things were going. Earl Maslin has served as president of the Highlands County Tennis Association and wanted to show his support for Manik. When asked about his relationship with the Maslin’s, Manik had nothing but praise telling about how much the couple, now in their 80s had taught him about the game of tennis.
They taught him tennis strategy and court etiquette. From the time he started playing tennis at the age of 5, the Maslins were extremely welcoming. In turn, the Maslins had nothing but good things to say about what a fine young gentleman Manik is.
As well as rounding up numerous sponsors and lots of volunteers from the Sun n Lake Pickleball Club, Manik had help from his grade 11 classmates. Nathan Vandam and Noah Roth are both teammates of Manik’s on the Sebring H.S. tennis team which, it is predicted, may well go on to a state championship this spring. Vaidehi Persad and Vianey Gonzalez were happy to help their friend. Neither plays tennis but tried a little pickleball on an open court during the tournament and think they might like to take up the game.
All in all, a fine tournament. A+ for preparation and execution. The goal of reaching out to the community was achieved in spades. What’s next? The second annual “Dink Into Spring” tournament is sure to be much bigger. By then, many high school students might want to sign up to play a sport which has attracted seniors by the hundreds of thousands and is likely to be a big hit with younger players once they get a taste of the fast-paced action on the courts.
The tournament shirts read “Dink Responsibly” but what is a “dink”? It is a soft shot played low across the net. Top pickleball players don’t win games by smashing the ball, they win with carefully placed dinks.
