The music played while we visited in our motel room. I swept little 2-year-old Walter up into my arms and danced with him.
After twirling around and giggling together for a time, I finally put him down and took a rest myself. But it wasn’t long until I heard his little voice say to me, “Grandma, you want to dance?”
How could I resist? So off we went spinning around in what space the motel room afforded us. When he had had enough, I looked him in the eyes and said, “Someday I want to dance with you at your wedding.”
He smiled and said, “OK.”
Fast forward 21 years and that promise has been kept.
However, it touched another grandson as well.
I mentioned to him that we would be going to his cousin’s wedding in a few weeks. Unbeknown to me, he was reading a book of stories I had written that detailed this particular incident.
“Wow, Gramma, that’s almost prophetic,” Jonathon said. “I just read about that in your book.”
I didn’t have high expectations that a dance would take place. I hadn’t heard anything about music and knew the reception was in the church basement.
However, as the evening wore on and gentle music played, the first dance as husband and wife took place, then the bride and her dad. Later others were invited to join them on the dance floor.
All of it was quiet and pleasant music.
Suddenly, our grandson appeared at our side. He asked if we would dance so other couples would join us. It was then I reminded him of his 2-year-old promise.
And, so, I danced with my grandson, now 6-foot-4 and me only 5-foot, at his wedding. He gently twirled me around instead. A promise kept.
I love the way our other grandson saw it as prophetic and it got me to thinking about Scripture.
So much of Scripture is prophetic and much has already been fulfilled. Promises of God kept.
There is a sign I have been seeing in our neighborhood. It says, “He got up! And He’s coming back!”
Jesus promised that in three days he would rise again after his crucifixion and burial. And, he did.
He also promised in John 14:1, 2a, & 3 NKJV, “Let not your heart be troubled … I go to prepare a place for you … and I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
That is a promise you can count on … no matter how many years have passed. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 29 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan at pauseandconsider.net.^p
