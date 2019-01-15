Florida is a state that values efficiency and performance, so it’s been an outrage that our elected leaders have allowed the state’s prison system to take a back seat to those in Georgia and Texas.
In those similarly conservative Southern states, prison reforms have protected public safety and saved money; in fact, both states have closed some prisons.
In contrast, Florida has been mired in an archaic system that keeps people in prison, scrimps on rehabilitation and does nothing as offenders keep returning.
The system doesn’t work. It wastes money. It’s just dumb.
Smart justice programs target prisoners who aren’t threats to society; the programs give these offenders the tools to become productive citizens — an approach that also protects the public.
That principle finally got through to our leaders in Washington: they recently passed the federal First Step Act, which will implement a number of prison reforms to promote rehabilitation.
In our state, meanwhile, it’s promising news that Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Mark Inch, the former head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to lead the Florida Department of Corrections.
Inch has built a career specializing in prison management, and has received a lifetime achievement award from the American Correctional Association. Inch is also a retired U.S. Army major general, and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia.
In his announcement, DeSantis called Inch “one of the foremost experts on criminal justice.”
In an opinion column, Inch supported the First Step Act because officials in the federal prison system deserve the resources necessary to perform their duties successfully. That’s the case in Florida, too.
If Inch is as smart as his resume implies, he will immediately meet with experts at Florida State University’s Project on Accountable Justice and FSU’s Institute for Justice, Research and Development.
The Project on Accountable Justice has been promoting the use of smart justice techniques for years; it has noted how both money and lives can be saved with data analysis and best practices.
The Institute for Justice, Research and Development in FSU’s College of Social Work is in the midst of an impressive study that is examining best practices for transitioning prisoners to productive lives outside the bars.
...
The challenge for Inch is to persuade the Florida Legislature to fund more rehabilitation initiatives, to provide sufficient funding and training for prison guards and avoid more devastating setbacks like the one that occurred last year when the corrections department slashed substance abuse services, transitional housing and reentry programs because of a $28 million deficit.
That was a classic example of dumb justice. It’s now time for Florida to try the smart kind.
An editorial from the Florida Times-Union.
(0) comments
