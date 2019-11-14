MidFlorida Auto Show boasted a RoadRally event and Mr. Harris booked us as a team. New to such madness, I worried my little roadster would get beat up. A quick search online explained better what we were getting into.
Sports Car Club of America states RoadRally is a scenic drive with a purpose, a chance to enjoy a day with a friend and the least expensive form of motorsport. Participants have described it as one of the most intense things they had ever done, but it assured it was performed on public roads without ever breaking any laws in a car with absolutely no modifications. Intrigued, it met even my worrisome standards. “Let’s do it,” I declared.
Handed our packet, I was tasked as navigator even though I have no natural sense of direction. This could be interesting. Scanning the instructions, I saw rights and lefts, not north or south. That would be helpful. What the heck was the shorthand though?
Seeing notations like “S O @ R R or L @ T (TL)” I balked. I flipped to the next page. It was an abbreviation cheat sheet. Getting busy, I made notes on my route instructions. Now that I knew DH referred not to my initials, but rather a divided highway this was looking like fun.
Porsches, Corvettes, Mustangs and a ‘53 Chevy pickup rumbled into place followed by a 427 Shelby Cobra-from a kit per the man. A McLaren 720S got my engine racing while a ‘69 GTO made Mr. Harris’ day. Joining the lineup, we prepared for a leisurely and exasperatingly challenging Sunday drive.
Mr. Harris heard my instruction of “R out of PL to R@2nd S” and made a right turn from the parking lot and then took a right at the second stop sign. He drove on from my directions as I scanned for clues.
Each team has a list of challenges to find along the way. Thankfully it’s not a speed-related event — which their insurance disclaimer makes perfectly clear. Road signs and businesses provide the answers to clues.
One challenge referenced a name, asking who remembered him. I certainly didn’t, but Google listed him as a trombonist. Looking for music stores, after we passed signage referencing his name I realized this was not going to be as easy as I thought.
Immediately, my competitive nature kicked into high gear. We would uncover every stinking clue since as we had already missed number one.
Redirected by the wrong S O @ D H, we then found ourselves off course. As we sat in a gas station parking lot mulling over our error, numerous competitors drove by apparently just as lost.
That’s an issue because if you get the route wrong, you won’t find the clues.
With a high noon cutoff, we finally agreed to forfeit 10 points and tear open a cheat packet which included street names on the turn by turn directions.
We got lost, arrived too late to win and almost missed lunch but we also traveled 50 miles of roads we never would have. Along the way we learned to trust his gut and my directions. It left us laughing, exhausted and ready for the next tour.
