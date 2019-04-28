I recently visited the Kindergarten Learning Center in Sebring, and I had the chance to say hello to a few of our students there. The smiling, excited faces I saw that day represent the Highlands County graduating class of 2031. The world into which these children will graduate will undoubtedly look vastly different from the one we live in today. It is our duty, as educators to ensure that students are prepared and that our work aligns with the needs of the students and community, not only for the class of 2031, but also for every graduating group that will cross our stage.
To make sure that the education and supports we provide meet the changing needs of students, families and the community, we have recently rewritten our District Strategic Plan and set new goals for the district. This new plan includes specific, measurable benchmarks and outcomes that will assist us as we continually assess our progress and will provide a clear mechanism for accountability to all stakeholders.
In last month’s Superintendent’s Corner I shared in detail about the strategic planning process, the areas addressed, and the goals we had set. This month I would like to share more about the outcomes of that process and unveil the new School Board of Highlands County vision, mission and logo, which were all officially adopted by our School Board at the last meeting.
After input from School Board employees, community members, parents and local civic and government leaders, it was the voice of our students that had the most significant impact on the vision and mission. They felt that the wording should reflect how the school system prepares them for the future and provides for their education. I was appreciative of the time dedicated to this effort by our students as well as moved by how strongly they felt and how passionately they advocated for their suggestions. Seeing this desire on the part of the students to take ownership of their education was inspiring for the adults involved in the planning process with them.
The vision of the School Board of Highlands County is “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.” The students sitting in our classrooms today will one day fill the critical roles currently played by leaders in our community. We are blessed to have amazing student leaders in our schools, and this new vision captures our belief that through the work we do we must nurture these young people. We have to meet their needs academically while also meeting the needs of the whole child to ensure that they are prepared with knowledge as well as with the spirit of community service and a desire to be good citizens.
We are also fortunate to have strong educators in our schools, but teachers alone cannot bring this new vision to reality. We know that many play a critical part in educating a child: support employees, administrators, family members, and community members. The list can easily go on. Recognizing the significant role of everyone involved in a child’s life, we felt our mission should reflect the need to collaborate with all stakeholders to support our students.
The School Board of Highlands County’s mission is “All employees of The School Board of Highlands County will partner with students, families and the community, to prepare our students for a successful future by building a strong foundation for responsible citizenship, preparation for college and careers, and empowerment to achieve personal excellence.”
As we worked through this strategic planning process, those involved felt that the school district logo should embody the new vision and mission. After much discussion and after reviewing several possible design ideas, we chose an image that captures the essence of the vision and mission — one that presents The School Board of Highlands County as a foundation from which students can grow and reach upward toward the goals and dreams they have set for themselves.
You will be seeing the new logo in our schools and in the community soon. We will also provide bi-annual updates on our progress as we implement our new strategic plan and work toward the vision that our students and stakeholders so clearly articulated.
I want to thank all who were involved in this process for their time and effort, and for their commitment to supporting our schools and our children.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for The School Board of Highlands County.
