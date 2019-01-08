For all the excitement and anticipation that comes with the holidays, there is something to be said about returning to normal life. For the last few months we have all been in holiday mode, jumping from one celebration and get together to the next. This can be tiring, for myself this is at least true.
During holiday season not only are there social gatherings to attend, but there are also meals to prepare, travel plans to make, and a number of other things to worry about. This is a time of high stress. During this time many people gather together with friends and families, and depending on various factors this can be either good or bad.
Not only are there social events to navigate, but there are gifts to purchase and other expenses to endure during the holiday season. These expenses might be related to travel or making future plans, or even donating.
For these reasons, I find it relaxing to return to my everyday life. Going to work, not thinking about what gifts I need to get or what kind of meat replacement I need to plan to bring to my omnivorous family’s holiday dinner. It feels nice to get off of work and actually be a little bored.
Even though I do miss seeing the Christmas lights around town, it is relieving to be able to go into the stores and not be constantly surrounded by other people. It is also nice to be able to see advertisements move past the seasonal characters like reindeer and snowmen.
After the holidays are over people might be affected differently. Some people are fatigued, some people might feel overwhelmed, and others might be completely fine. However you respond will, of course, depend of you as a person as well as what is going on in your life.
This means that once you are finally able to return to your boring life you probably really need it. You need to unwind and use your downtime to catch up on Netflix and napping. At least, that’s my recommendation. Going back to being aware of outside responsibilities like bills (especially rent, which for many was due the very first day of the new year) after being more focused on having a good time with those important to you can be a real bummer.
Though I am happy to be rid of the holiday season for the next year I must admit that the two different times work together. During the mundane, regular day we might look forward to the holidays. We might think about how nice it will be to celebrate. Or, we might make big plans and spend lots of money on making sure the guests enjoy themselves.
And then during the holiday season we look forward to returning to our average life. We want to have alone time again, which is difficult when your spare room and living room couch are occupied by out-of-town guests. The two periods work together to bring out the better parts of each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.