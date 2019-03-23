Anniversaries are usually joyous celebrations.
They represent the loving building blocks in a marriage from that special first all the way onward. Other times they celebrate achievements, adventures or a trip of a lifetime.
However, there are times when an anniversary triggers memories that we thought safely tucked away. And yet, in uncovering them blessings are revealed.
Almost one year ago, my younger brother slipped into his eternal home in heaven. He had been given a good prognosis for a serious surgery he was about to undergo. It would be performed by a premier surgeon in the best of the best hospitals for this type of situation.
He was a text book case. Until …
The unexpected shocked everyone when a clot escaped and gave him a massive stroke. Within a week, he was no longer with us.
These are very difficult memories to relive. And I do so by the grace of God.
When grieving we are often told to give it time. Time heals, they say.
However, somewhere along the way this year, I came across a more soul comforting saying. It says that time is not a healer. It is only a revealer of how God does the healing.
I can embrace that truth whole heartedly. God’s revealing touch has been evident. Sometimes it came in words spoken audibly or through thoughtful cards carrying messages of comfort and memories from others who loved him.
God’s wings of comfort through music and promising lyrics were like a gentle covering.
God’s Word never failed to refresh my soul for his Word is living and breathes life into every situation.
God’s revealing touch gently did away with the hospital images of him in my mind and replaced them with new pictures … my brother pain free, completely healed and smiling his beautiful smile in his new realm of the living.
My brother and I had shared almost daily conversations as we cared for our aging parents together. It was a joy to know our hearts were knit together in agreement and that we relied on God to lead us depending on him and each other for support.
Later our visits were mostly by phone because of distance. However, we had expected to continue for many years to come.
I recall that one of Danny’s favorites of God’s creation was the eagle. And so, the verse chosen for his memorial card from Exodus 19:4 was so apropos, “I carried you on eagles’ wings, and brought you to myself.”
Thank you, Jesus, for your faithful, revealing and healing touch to us all. Selah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.