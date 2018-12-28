Lake Placid senior Ashley Engle worked hard on her golf game and showed consistent improvement in her final year of high school.
Engle, a four-year varsity starter, averaged 42 for nine holes and advanced out of the district tournament to the regionals. Engle, who has an excellent swing, qualified for regionals all four years of high school.
“Ashley is a solid player and loves the game of golf,” said Lake Placid girls golf coach Dan Coomes. “She is a fine young lady and is outstanding on the course, in the classroom and in the community.”
For her ability and accomplishments, Engle, for the second consecutive year, has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Golfer of the Year.
“It’s really exciting to be selected to win this award,” said Engle. “This is the second year I’ve won and it’s a blessing to receive it. I almost gave up playing golf and I’m glad I stuck with it. I love golf because it’s a game that is played with honesty and integrity and shows a lot about your character.”
The Team
Alyssa Jordan, senior Sebring — Jordan had a solid season for the Blue Streaks and averaged 47 for nine holes. She capped her high school career by qualifying for regionals. “Alyssa is such a great young lady and I have been blessed to have had her in my life for the last four years,” said Sebring girls golf coach Lisa Lovett. “This year Alyssa not only golfed but was a varsity cheerleader as well. It was a challenge for her getting up before school to be at cheer practice, come to golf practice after school and compete in golf matches, as well as cheer on Friday nights. All of this with the added pressure of keeping her grades up. She had an awesome senior year on the golf team. Her scores were really good and even joined in on a few of the varsity boys golf team matches (and her score was used to help the boys team win each time she joined them!). Alyssa is such a joy to be around. Always smiling and encouraging those around her. I will really miss her next year but I know the Lord has great things ahead for her.”
Makayla Painter, junior, Avon Park — Painter qualified for regionals for the Red Devils. “Makayla continues to improve her game and takes advantage of her athleticism,” said Avon Park girls golf coach Whit Cornell. “She is very competitive in spirit and played against more experienced golfers all season. She has a chance to have a great senior year if she continues to work on her game.”
Laura Chapman, sophomore, Lake Placid — Chapman had a solid season and averaged 58 for nine holes for the Green Dragons. “Laura is an outstanding young lady and has a lot of potential,” said coach Coomes.
Honorable Mention
Emma Lightsey, junior, Avon Park — Lightsey had a good season for the Red Devils. “Emma had a solid season for our team,” Cornell said. “She continued to improve her short game and improved throughout the season. She continues to elevate her game.”
Tori Cornell, sophomore, Avon Park — Cornell shows a lot of potential for the Red Devils. “Tori improved as the season went on,” Cornell said. “Tori hits the ball well off the tee and made some solid shots throughout the season. She is always encouraging her teammates and the competitors that she plays against.”
Abigail Penfield, sophomore, Avon Park — Penfeld continues to improve. “Abby made improvements throughout the season,” Cornell said. “She strikes the ball well and puts herself in position to score. She has a competitive nature and improved as the season progressed.”
Priscilla Potter, sophomore, Avon Park — Potter came on strong as the season progressed. “Priscilla improved throughout the season,” Cornell said. “She hits the ball solid off the tee and her approach shots improved throughout the season.”
Jacey Pella, sophomore, Avon Park — Pella shows great promise for the Red Devils. “Jacey is a first-year golfer,” Cornell said. “She improved tremendously during her first year of competitive golf. She made a lot of impressive putts during the season and is developing a love for the game.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding one of their players to regionals, Avon Park’s Whit Cornell, Lake Placid’s Dan Coomes and Sebring’s Lisa Lovett have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Golf Coach of the Year.
