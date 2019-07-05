My wife and I were dining at a local restaurant recently when an elderly gentleman came in wearing a U.S.A. ballcap, a white T-shirt with a big colorful American flag on it, bright red shorts and high top socks with U.S.A. stitched on the sides.

I told my wife “Now, there’s a true American patriot,” but when he walked out … he got in a Toyota.

Yep, that’s how we make America great again!

Howard B. Edick

Sebring

