SEBRING – What’s better than an evening filled with good friends, good food, wine and roses? A chance to connect and unwind while learning about the strength and resilience of women. Ridge Area Arc’s newest fundraiser, Heels that Heal, offered an evening of friendship and philanthropy and generated revenue for the local non-profit agency.
“I am floored by what a powerful evening this turned out to be,” said Kathleen Border, Arc CEO. “So many beautiful, inspirational ladies are making a profound difference in Highlands county and we loved the opportunity to celebrate that.”
Attendees were treated to three dynamic local speakers and a talented local signer, all of whom donated their time for the event. A prayer for the evening and the community by Ansley Woods, United Way of Central Florida’s VP of Resource Development, opened the event.
Felicia Coke Lewis, a local physical therapist and brand owner of “The SweatPants Diva,” offered her advice on “Five Steps to building a life that you love.” Lewis’s bottom line message is that you are the only one that has the power to define what success looks like in your life.
Aisha Alayande, executive director of Drug Free Highlands, presented her take on the mental strength of women and their progress as they bond together. Her personal anecdotes emphasized the need for a group of supportive women to glean strength from and combat social and cultural stereotypes.
Between speakers, donated raffle prizes were given out. Dawn Smith performed two songs for attendees. Smith recently finished a run with Highlands Little Theatre’s production of Mamma Mia. Smith is a worship leader at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid and shared that her personal motivation is rooted in the Word of God. Smith performed “Brave” by Sara Bareilles and “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.
Tracee Smoak, owner of The Blueberry Patch in Lake Placid and founder of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, was the final speaker of the evening. Smoak’s message was also grounded in Scripture. Smoak shared her personal “storms” in life but encouraged the audience to find a higher purpose in their own struggles. Smoak used the example of a tree that was pushed over by a storm yet even as it lay on its side, had new growth in branches that are reaching upward.
The event was sponsored by Lake Placid Heath & Rehabilitation Center, MidFlorida Credit Union, Trilogy Home Health, Edward Jones/Heather Harshman, South Florida State College and Stewart Construction. In kind sponsors include Cohan Radio Group and Highlands News-Sun that provided advertisement, Inn on the Lakes hosted the event, Jimmy’s Flower Shop donated the roses used in the centerpieces, Sugar Coated Cookie Company provided custom cookies and Waypoints Financial/Victor Divietro donated the wine. Additional raffle prizes were donated from Shine On with Tonya, AdventHealth and Southern Lifestyles Senior Living Center.
Based on informal survey results and the success of the 2019 event, plans for 2020 are already in the works. Call 863-452-1295 for details on how you or your company can be a part of Heels that Heal 2020 or to donate to Ridge Area Arc.
