I’ve written political columns over the last three years, not for those who know what’s going on, but for those who do not. Well, if you don’t know by now, you are fine right where you are. Those on the left think the ones on the right are crazy and those on the right know ones on the left are. I’m still registered Independent. I have always looked at everything in life from both sides, not ignoring the good, bad or ugly of either.
The Democrats in Washington have gone from hate and jealousy to insanity since the election. I’ve said in a past article, “the humor in their idiocy faded a long time ago just as the lame-stream media they are attached to.” Literally, everything they accused President Trump of, they are guilty of from racism to dirty deeds with foreign nations. The humor is gone because the Dems in Washington have lost the most essential trait one must have in order to govern a nation, common sense.
That is dangerous for all of us. All the candidates are a joke.
The Republicans need to get more aggressive as a whole at standing up for President Trump as well as the nation. Sadly, you don’t need more than one hand to count the ones that do on a regular basis. I must say I was impressed with many Republicans at the wonderful Bob Mueller fiasco.
They asked the right questions and they were intelligent. Mark Levin says Lindsey Graham should start issuing subpoenas just as the Dems do. I agree, as he would have plenty to work with. Attorney General Bill Barr, Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham need to get their reports out ASAP and get the ball rolling. Joe Biden is guilty of actually doing exactly what the Dems and “pencil-neck” Adam Schiff are accusing President Trump of doing concerning Ukraine.
Does everyone remember Barack Obama being caught on an open mic saying to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in Seoul on March 26, 2012, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.” In which President Medvedev responded, “I understand, I will transmit this information to Vladimir.” All this corruption started a long time ago in our government and got way worse during the Obama era.
Many men and women Democrats, as well as some Republicans, working for the federal government, got rich over the years in “pay for play” schemes. Since President Trump took over, all that has stopped and they are upset and panicked as their corrupt cash-flow has been disrupted. Some may use their multi-million dollar mansions as a result. Think about it, we pay their salaries, which is a meager average salary of $174,000 a year.
I say meager compared to how they live as most of them did not come from wealth to begin with. Even if the Dems impeach President Trump over nothing, no one cares as we know their stupid game by now. Happy face, California Congressman Al Green, said, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach the president, he will get reelected.” By the way, I don’t think this will affect the stock market at all because as I just said, no one cares about what the Dems say as they have earned that.
Dirty deeds with foreign nations are exactly what the Dems and Deep State are flipping out about. Not concerning President Trump because it concerns them.
Therefore, we see another lame attempt at sabotage directed at the president. The whistle-blower complaint is going nowhere and was born out of pure panic. Bottom line is the Dems in Washington and the Deep State know a huge storm is coming their way. The longer it takes, the more panicked they get just like the Florida residents got when we thought Hurricane Dorian was going to “saw” a path across our state. It just sat out there stalled in one spot driving us all nuts.
God bless the people on the islands.
Those of us who have been through hurricanes before knew what this one could do. It was Hurricane Andrew on steroids. I have never seen such a perfect eye, wow! We put a lot of faith in our weathermen and women and they do deserve it, but we realize nature can still do its own thing. A lot of people were praying, probably even some atheists, for this thing to go northeast out into the Atlantic and leave everyone alone. Thank God it did.
The storm coming at the Dems and Deep State has nothing to stop it and soon all hell is going to break loose. Let’s just hope our nation survives. Think I’m being dramatic? Let’s hope I am.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
