If you have been following world events you must sense, as I do, the inevitable march toward the next big war. Everyone, China, Russia and yes, the United States, are all flexing their military muscles.
China's XI wants to be the next Chinese Emperor and tells everyone to stay out of their private lake better known as the South China Sea. Putin wants to be the next Tsar or Joe Stalin and physically take as much territory by force as possible (hopefully without murdering 20 million of his countrymen as Stalin reportedly did). Putin also calls the Sea of Japan private property.
Here in this country we already have an egotist that just insults everybody that doesn't agree with him and has picked fights with friend and foe alike. We have had wars in the 20th century such as Korea, Vietnam and that stagnant 17-year struggle called Afghanistan. However, it has been 73 years since the big war known as World War II, which involved 75 countries, cost billions in damage and cost an estimated 70 million deaths.
Apparently we humans cannot learn from this type of destruction and continue with the next generation's attempts to conquer the world. Threats and counter threats go on each day; however, the next war will be fought with nuclear weapons, not World War II weapons.
The militaries of all the countries are made up of 18- to 35-year-olds in the prime of their lives. Lest we forget, wars are started by old men that young men must fight. It is an old story, but apparently nobody is reading the book.
Hal Graves
Sebring
(1) comment
I can't agree more. The U.S. is on the edge and I worry for the trouble we are brewing. It is about ego and unchecked it can be our ruination.
