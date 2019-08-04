One thing you learn in Florida, you do not cancel an outside event based on the threat of rain, you forge ahead until it becomes a reality.
Unless there is lightning, of course. That is what 25 golfers did on Saturday in the third round of the Heartland Golf Open qualifier at the Sebring Golf Club and sponsored by Dimitri’s Bar & Grill.
It ended up being a good call as the dark clouds loomed and a few raindrops fell, but it kept temperatures below the 90 degree mark to make it an overall pleasant day on the links.
Best quote overheard about the weather was from a person who was playing behind a slower group, “It is amazing how they pick up the pace when they think a storm is coming.”
Next best quote came from a person after the camera man taking pictures got buzzed three feet from his head from a driver at the tee, “You’re better off standing in the middle of the fairway when I am teeing off, I have not been close to it all day.”
Jim Liddy with a 3 handicap and Sandi Wolfram with a 24 handicap placed first in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively in the qualifier to advance to the championship round.
Liddy posted 43 points and Wolfram 44 in the points driven handicapped based scoring instead of strokes.
Points are awarded from anything from a bogey to a double-eagle. Bogeys being worth 1 point, par is worth 2, a birdie is good for 3 points, an eagle is good for five and a double-eagle is seven points.
Those that scored at least the medium of all the scores qualified for the Championship round, which means technically everyone could have qualified, but only 11 of the 21 in the men’s division did so and two of the four women that participated qualified.
The medium score for the men’s class was 36 by Mike Lingenfelder, who finished eleventh.
Jerry Chase and Joseph Alphonse tied for second with 42, Kye Pahk and Rick Jacks tied for fourth with 40 points.
Mark Hopkins, Andrew Altvater and Mark Lawrence tied for sixth place with 39 points each, Jim Gulick qualified with 38 points, good for ninth place overall and Bill Brinegar finished tenth with 37 to advance to the championship round.
The medium score for the women was 41, with Marsha Straw posting that score to join Wolfram in qualifying for the championship round.
The final qualifier will be held at the River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park on Saturday, September 7th.
The Heartland Golf Open qualifiers and championship is for amateurs with valid handicaps to allow golfers at all levels a chance to be successful in the tournament.
The cost to participate in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that golf course and $40 if not a member.
The Championship round will be held at Pinecrest Golf Club on September 21st.
The overall men’s and women’s winners each receive a 5-day cruise for two from championship prize sponsor: Cruise and Tour Supermarket.
