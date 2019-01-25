This not the article I intended to write for this Friday. When folks read this in Friday’s paper, the tragedy at the SunTrust Bank will be even more real and hurtful.
When I drove home Wednesday night there were still many emergency vehicles on the scene and the ever-present news trucks. You could see the bright red and blue lights for a long way as I drove up US 27. There was no mystery of what was going on. My heart hurt.
While Becky and I were discussing the day and the shooting not far from we live, we could not make any sense of it. She commented of the strong winds of the day at Expo and how at lunch time the Med-flight helicopter was running and holding position on the ground at the temporary LZ developed during the Expo and not taking off.
The lunch tent for the Expo volunteers was just across from the temporary LZ for Med-flight. She said the rotor wash and jet fuel fumes were quite noticeable. I said remember what time it was.
The helicopter was probably holding position until the bank scene was secure but had to go when called.
When they did take off later, I remember seeing it head toward Sebring from my position at the far end of the Expo grounds. At that time, I did not know what was happening in Sebring.
Being at the airport as often as I am, I have seen Med-flight take off many times. I was in emergency services earlier in my career and responsible for securing landing zones for Med-flight helicopters at accident scenes. I always said a little prayer every time I saw the helicopter leave.
This time there was no one to transport.
All of us were hurt by this senseless act and it will require our community to support each other to ease the pain.
