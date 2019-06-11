SEBRING – The 14th annual Heartland Triathlon came to an end Sunday. It was a busy day in downtown Sebring, as events which attracted hundreds of competitors of all ages, were underway. The clouds and breeze made for great conditions for the last day of the popular event.
The largest event of the day was the Sprint Triathlon, there was also a Sprint Duathlon, Sprint Aquabike, Olympic Triathlon, Olympic Duathlon and Olympic Aquabike.
The Sprint Triathlon overall male winner was Reed Legg, age 17, who crossed the finish line in just 53:25. The female overall champion was Kemper Reback, 19, who clocked a 1:02: 52.
“I’ve raced this course for nine years and I love this race,” said Legg. “It feels great coming in first place today. My team is always pushing me and it’s great to win. The volunteers helped a lot and they did change the course a little bit this year. They shortened the distance but it was great. Everyone here is amazing and the swag bags are awesome. It is a lot of fun racing with my family. My dad just recently started racing again and it is fun to race him. My little brother chasing me was a lot of fun and we will definitely be back again.”
The female master winner was Heather Butcher who finished in 1:03:43. The male master winner was Andrea Ugazio with a 57:02.
Lake Placid’s Clayton Main, age 23, claimed first place in the men’s 20 to 24 age group. Main crossed the finish line in 1:20:21.
In the men’s 30 to 34 division, Kirk Anderson was first with 1:04:19, coming in second was Avon Park’s Adrian Jahna who clocked a 1:35:49.
The women’s 35 to 39 division was won by Sarah Powers with a time of 1:13:25, on her her heels was Sebring’s Kim Best who claimed second place with an impressive time of 1:14:18. Elizabeth Arguelles claimed third with a 1:15:38.
Men’s 60 to 64 group was won by Rick Zalanka with 1:06:38. Avon Park’s Charles Best claimed second place with a 1:15:40. Roy Wilshire rounded out the top three at 1:17:12.
The 65 to 69 men’s winner was Pat Brooks in 1:14:34, a close second was Lake Placid’s Frank Dalto at 1:18:10. Jim Spaulding finished third with a 1:20:18.
In the Sprint Duathlon, Michael Suver finished first with a time of 1:07:52. Placing second was Lake Placid’s Mary Nicholis in 1:16:19. Coming in third was David Ramirez at 1:17:01.
The Sprint Aquabike winner was Rebecca Marsh who crossed the finish line in just 41:03. Claiming second was James Sheets with a 42:51 and rounding out the top three was Karla Rivera-Martinez with at 47:18.
Olympic Triathlon was won by Josh Eaton with a time of 2:02:51, placing second was Marcus Sobering who clocked a 2:08:32. Andrew Swanson took third with a 2:12:07. Avon Park’s Nicholas Ewing placed fifth in 2:15:41.
The Olympic Duathlon was won by Rick Oblak who came in with a time of 1:56:19, coming in second was Cheryl Sobering with 2:18:57. Finishing third was Jamie Perko at 2:27:54.
In the Olympic Aquabike, Kevin Simmons came out on top with a 1:37:18, a close second was Hugh Driscoll in 1:39:12. Rounding out the top three was Louis Martinet with a 1:40:41.
For full results and times please visit racesmith.com.
