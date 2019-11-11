By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The year was 1950, but Kareen Simmons can remember it like it was yesterday. Despite being 9 years old, she knew the telegram held devastating news.
The telegram, dated Jan. 11, 1951 from Major General Edward Witsell informed the family her older brother, Corp. Gerald B. Raeymacker had been missing in action since Dec. 6, 1950.
The family did not hear anything more until a second telegram came on Aug. 14, 1953. The military confirmed Raeymacker was killed in action on Dec. 6, 1950. The family was devastated but at least they had answers. The hardest part was not having his remains to bury.
Some 30 years ago, family members gave DNA to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for matches when remains became available for matching.
Just a few months ago, Simmons, who is a business owner along with her husband Bill and have been Sebring residents for close to 18 years, read an article in the Highlands News-Sun about President Donald Trump securing the release of 55 boxes of remains from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un in a meeting in June 2018.
The family started praying with renewed fervor that his remains were among the 55 boxes. He was. The POW/MIA agency matched Raeymacker to his family in August 2019. Raeymacker’s name is recorded in the Courts of Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii and now bears a rosette that shows he was accounted for. He was also awarded the Purple Heart and the Republic of Korea War Service medals and was promoted to Sargent posthumously.
The family finally received closure last month when they were able to bury Gerald’s remains 70 years later Oct. 19. His mother may not have lived to see the funeral, but Simmons said she was there in spirit. He is buried next to his mother in Dunkirk, New York.
“I am sure our mother is looking down on us smiling for our faith, belief and prayers that Gerald would be brought back home in making her dream come true,” Simmons said during the eulogy.
Raeymacker was drafted when he was 18 into the U.S. Army in August of 1948. He would die on his 21st birthday on the battlefield. Raeymacker was with Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team.
The family prayed the rosary every night in hopes of his safe return. Simmons still has her mother’s rosary beads that she prayed with.
Simmons said her brother was a lot of fun and they played a lot of games.
“He was very protective of his three sisters,” Simmons said. “There were seven brothers.”
His need to protect carried over into the military. The letter from 1953 held a portion of what happened on that fateful day and was told by Mrs. Louis Reil Jr., the wife of the man Raeymacker died while saving.
According the letter, his unit was in Chosin Reservoir beginning in Nov. 30, 1950, where they were under heavy attack. Louis Reil said he was hit while working on a gun. The unit had been trapped there for five days. On the day they were told to move out, they were in “very rugged” terrain, taking all day to move just a few miles. As the night fell, Reil said they were ambushed by the Chinese. Many of their men were killed. Reil and Raeymacker crawled on their stomachs with bullets flying around them and they were “frozen” in the cold.
“Gerald insisted on helping me,” Reil recounted to his wife.
They reached a haystack where they could rest.
“Suddenly, while sitting there, I heard a crack and Gerald slumped over,” Reil said. “Before his death he asked me to bury him under the haystack and scram since the Chinese were coming. He passed away in my arms so I buried my best buddy, whom I shall never forget since I feel I owe my life for him and his helping me in making a break to the haystack.”
SFC William Shephard was the family’s casualty assistance officer and attended the funeral. Kareen said he was wonderful and they could not have gotten through the process without him. Shephard said it was a “great honor” assisting the family in getting Raeymacker’s remains from Hawaii to New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.