Making America Great Again includes building that big beautiful wall on our southern border to prevent illegal immigrants, human smuggling and the flow of illegal drugs into our country which Nancy Pelousy and Democrats refuse to fund, so in an effort to obtain the $5.7 billion to build part of that wall I have suggested to President Trump the following procedures: Since it's estimated by the Department of Customs and Border Patrol that 1 million legal Mexicans enter and cross back to Mexico daily with an ID, if we implemented a $1 crossing toll it would amount to $364 million dollars annually. Now, granted it does not sound like much but again it's more to help fund that big beautiful wall. Now, I am not finished so read on.
Next I would levy a $10 fee on all money transfers leaving the good old USofA which average about $300 per transaction and totaling more then $581 billion as reported by the Pew Research Center, with $69 billion going straight to Mexico alone. These levies would allow us to benefit before that money flows into their homeland, providing them with great financial assistance that otherwise would stay and be spent here, essentially Mexico along with others would be paying for that wall, not hard-working American taxpayers. All collections would go directly to the Build that Big Beautiful Wall fund. Go do the math. What do you think?
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
