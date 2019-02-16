SEBRING — A year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, parents have written tearful memorials, officials have given condolences and lawmakers have set new policies.
Therein, debate continues to rage at the local, state and federal level on what laws and policies would best prevent having a shooter gain access to a school or any public place containing a vulnerable group of unarmed individuals.
Some recommend restricting gun sales. Others suggest arming the group.
Thursday — Valentine’s Day — played host to many remembrances of the tragedy last year when a shooter killed 17 people, 14 students and three teachers, in one of the 11 deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.
It also marred a day when most people think about spending time with a special person and/or the family they love. Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa, wrote and released a letter this week to her daughter, one of the 17 killed that day.
Mother’s letter
“I remember you weren’t looking forward to going to school that day,” Alhadeff wrote. “Like many 14 year old girls, you wanted a Valentine and were disappointed that you didn’t have one. High school love is magic. I was 14 once and those butterflies had whirled inside of me too.
“I wanted that for you,” Alhadeff said.
Alhadeff wrote that she and Alyssa’s father and brothers miss her, the family got a dog that plays soccer, “like you,” Alhadeff won a seat on the school board, screamed on television about school safety, started a non-profit called “Make Our Schools Safe” and got a law named for Alyssa passed in New Jersey, where the family used to live, requiring all public schools to have silent alarms.
Alhadeff hopes to push for a similar law in Florida now.
“I wish I could take all the bullets for you,” Alhadeff wrote. “It’s been a year since I saw you. You, in that black and white dress, those Converse on your feet, and that smile.
“I’ll never forget that smile,” she wrote. “It feels like yesterday. I just want you back.”
To arm or not
In the aftermath, Parkland parents have found themselves at odds, as reported by the Associated Press, over gun control laws and how much to fortify schools.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 7030 is moving through the Florida Legislature. It expands the Guardian program created last year by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, by which school staff can volunteer to carry guns on campus and then be screened and trained by local law enforcement.
Under current law, teachers that “exclusively perform classroom duties” are ineligible to participate, but the new expansion would remove this restriction.
Advocacy groups, such as Everytown for Gun Safety, Florida Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, have come out in opposition to SB 7030, stating that arming teachers doesn’t address the root causes of gun violence in schools, namely the need to intervene before someone brings a gun to school.
The three advocacy groups planned a remembrance Thursday evening for the victims and survivors of the school shooting.
Sales checks
The NAACP has come out in support of federal legislation to bar direct sales of firearms between people not licensed as gun dealers, such as at gun shows or online, by which people might circumvent a background check. The bill would allow only licensed dealers, manufacturers or importers to sell weapons — those required to do background checks.
In a press release Thursday, NAACP officials acknowledged that increased background check requirements would not solve all the nation’s gun violence problems, but also assert it would be a step toward keeping firearms out of the hands of people who would harm others.
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced Wednesday she chose 30-year law enforcement veteran Stephen Hurm as director of the Division of Licensing, which oversees background checks for those applying for conceal/carry licenses.
On Thursday, about the tragedy, she said a movement has emerged from the tragedy much larger than Parkland.
“This is an issue that affects all of us. The solutions must involve all of us,” Fried said in a released statement. “We must come together to end the ceaseless cycle of gun violence.
“On this day to celebrate love, we hold each other a bit tighter, as Floridians and Americans,” Fried continued. “We mourn with Parkland and recommit ourselves to the ideals embodied by a community whose courage knows no bounds.”
Condolences
Other state officials have pledged continuing support to the families of the victims.
“Our hearts still ache with the memories of the horrific actions of a killer this time last year at (the school),” Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families of the fallen students and the entire Parkland community.”
Florida House Speaker Jose Olivia said Thursday marked the anniversary of an “unspeakable tragedy.”
“Words are inadequate to comfort those who know their loved ones now only in cherished memories.” Olivia said. “The heroism and selfless courage of many that day unify all of us with a common purpose. Today, together, we mourn with the families of those lost and remember their sacrifice. Today we are all Parkland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.