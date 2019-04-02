WASHINGTON — AARP announced last week the launch of AARP Closing the Savings Gap™ podcast series, which profiles women across the country who are paired with financial planners to solve common challenges in financial and retirement planning. The series, with new episodes available every Wednesday through May 8, is hosted by Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC TODAY and AARP Financial Ambassador.
The show will be available at aarp.org/closingthegap, and listeners can stream, download or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.
The seven-episode series focuses on financial setbacks that women may face due to various issues, from pay inequities and unexpected departures from the workforce to serve as caregivers to longer lifetime expectancies. In each episode, listeners will have the opportunity to learn how to break through common financial setbacks that can prevent people from saving enough for their retirement. The women profiled in each episode are assisted by a financial planner who helps them make the changes they need to get their budget and retirement back on track.
“In the first episode, we meet Shaun and her advisor Kimberly, and we explore a common problem — the lack of emergency savings, which is an absolute essential when it comes to having enough for your eventual retirement,” said Jean Chatzky. “These are everyday issues that millions of Americans face. This podcast series is an exciting opportunity to help our listeners address what may be holding them back from having enough savings.”
“AARP is expanding our podcast offerings with the newly released Closing the Savings Gap series which is designed to help women improve their long-term financial security,” said Martha Boudreau, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Marketing Officer. “At AARP our work focuses on helping people live their best lives as they age. And, few issues are of greater importance than financial security. This new podcast series with Jean Chatzky will provide practical advice which can make a real difference in people’s financial lives. We hope that women of all generations will listen and take action to secure their financial future.”
Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney Media, is host of the podcast, HerMoney with Jean Chatzky. She is an award-winning personal finance journalist and best-selling author who believes that knowing how to manage money is one of the most important life skills for people at every age. Chatzky has made it her mission to help simplify money matters and increase financial literacy for all individuals, both now and in the future.
