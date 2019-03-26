WASHINGTON—AARP Studios’ latest original YouTube series ‘Road to Wizdom’ celebrates the new Washington Wizards’ Wizdom Dance Team comprised of people 50-plus years of age. The inspiring five-episode video series captures the nail-biting journey as aspiring dancers audition for the Wizdom team.
From auditions and callbacks to practice and their first NBA performance, this heartwarming and captivating reality series follows the high-pressure drama that unfolds on the path to making the team and performing in front of a packed arena.
“‘Road to Wizdom’ is about grabbing life, defying expectations, disrupting aging and turning big dreams into reality,” said AARP Studios Vice President Jeffrey Eagle. “It’s about everyday heroes… regardless of age, shape, color, income or talent. The team is proving that there’s no limit to challenging yourself and following your dreams because Wizdom comes with age.”
Viewers will be inspired as they watch passionate women and men in pursuit of their dancing dreams. This series shares personal, relatable stories of dancers conquering their fears and challenging outdated beliefs about what it means to live as they age.
Root for your favorites as they push their way toward the ultimate goal: get NBA fans rocking in their seats.
“We are so proud of the success of the Wizdom Dance Team,” said Derric Whitfield, director of the Wizdom Dance Team. “They are a group of talented entertainers that are proving every day that you can pursue your dreams and achieve new milestones at any age.”
“Road to Wizdom” celebrates people who are optimistic, driven, and brimming with “what’s next” energy as they come together to break new ground in DC sports. The dance team includes 20 adults, 19 women and one man, age 50-plus who live in the Washington, D.C. metro area, including Maryland and Northern Virginia.
The team’s upcoming performances will be April 3 and April 9 at the Washington Wizards’ home games.
Watch Road to Wizdom at aarp.org/RoadtoWizdom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.