What we, and millions of others watched last Thursday in the Senate Chambers, was a disgrace and a concerted effort at character assassination of a man that was basically on trial for something he was accused of 36 years ago. There was a lot of politics involved, you bet on that, with the Republicans going in a direction of basically accepting Judge Kavanaugh's answers while the Democrats were attempting to show the judge as a bumbling, out-of-control drunk in high school and college.
The accuser, Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford, was given polite concern by both parties as to the possibility that she was in fact accosted by someone when she was 15 years old. Kavanaugh, on the other hand, was attacked by the Democrats to prove it wasn't him. Something he vehemently denied.
The whole episode has so many unanswered questions, as to the event and how it came to the attention of the Senate Committee. 1) A confidential letter to Senator [Diane] Feinstein 60 days before the hearing, 2) the letter being published in the Washington Post (which has the retention level of a tea strainer as to confidentiality) and this absolute retention of facts by the doctor of an event 36 years ago. I ask you readers, "can you remember what you did in high school 36 years ago?"
Nancy Pelosi has now made the comment that the judge is not fit to sit on the Supreme Court because of his conduct during the grilling ... did she really expect anyone who was being ripped apart as to his character and reputation in front of his wife and 50 million people, to sit there and smile. Hopefully his two young daughters were home not watching their father being crucified.
This event is not over, but it will rank up there as one of the most disgraceful displays of Washington politics we have ever seen.
Hal Graves
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.