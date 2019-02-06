God created men and women with the ability to create life, enabling the human race to never vanish from the earth. God prefers mankind to use this gift responsively by never creating unwanted babies. Since an additional baby is often not desired in a family, usually due to financial considerations, sexual intercourse can be avoided during the few days she could become pregnant each month when she is young. This in itself would prevent having an abortion problem.
I was always grateful to God and my parents for my life on this earth. I never wanted to be involved in creating unwanted babies that would be terminated before birth.
The churches, Hollywood, and our society are also responsible for our abortion problem because they fail to emphasize and convince people not to overuse and abuse this gift from God by creating unwanted babies. Abortion is impossible when conception does not occur. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.
Too often, many churches and Christians wrongly believe abortion is our government's responsibility that can easily be solved by making abortions illegal.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
(1) comment
Women's rights shouldn't carry a religious spin.
